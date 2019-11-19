Firm to hold job fair to hire 185 employees in Las Vegas

Customer service provider Alorica Inc. will host a job fair this week to beef up staffing in Las Vegas.

(Getty images)

The company plans to hire 185 full-time associates across its two local offices at 625 E. Pilot Road and 5070 W. Badura Ave. The hiring events will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both locations.

Applicants will have a chance to be interviewed for positions serving the health care industry. Benefits include paid training, medical and dental insurance, paid time off, paid holidays, sick time, 401(k) and other benefits. Starting hourly wage is $10.

Potential applicants can also walk in Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. if they’re unable to attend the hiring fair, according to Alorica.

The Irvine, California-based company, whose most recent reported sales is $2.3 billion in 2017, operates outsourced call centers for clients in media, retail, logistics, transportation and communications.

Founded in 1999 by Chief Executive Andy Lee, the company has a global workforce of more than 100,000 across 130 locations in 14 countries.

For more information, visit jobs.alorica.com.

