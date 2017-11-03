First Security Bank of Nevada names new president and CFO

The board of directors of First Security Bank of Nevada has announced the appointment of Patricia Ochal as president and chief financial officer of First Security Bank of Nevada.

Patricia Ochal, left, and Carolyn Crockett. Jeffrey Meehan/Las Vegas Business Press

Patricia A. Ochal

The board of directors of First Security Bank of Nevada has announced the appointment of Patricia Ochal as president and chief financial officer of First Security Bank of Nevada.

Ochal has been a resident of Las Vegas for more than 30 years and currently serves as the bank’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

“Patricia will be the only woman president and chief financial officer of a state-chartered bank in Nevada,” Jason Awad, chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Ochal will be replacing Sanford Sadler, who retired Friday.

“We are thankful for Mr. Sadler’s services and wish him health and happiness in his retirement,” Awad added in the statement.

The board also announced the appointment of Carolyn Crockett as chief credit officer of First Security Bank of Nevada.

Crockett currently serves as the bank’s chief lending officer.

“Carolyn is a strong advocate of a bank culture focused on both customer service and a strong credit department. We are proud of both women’s achievements and accomplishments and are excited about their vision and leadership,” Awad said in the statement.