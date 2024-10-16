64°F
First tenant named at new downtown Las Vegas development

Aspire Coffee House will be the first tenants at development Origin at Symphony Park. (Courtesy Darkroom Studio)
The Cello Tower high-rise building in downtown Las Vegas which is under construction. (Courtesy Darkroom Studios)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Local coffee shop Aspire Coffee House will be the first tenant at mixed-use development Origin at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas.

Aspire is known for its locally sourced, organic menu items, house-made syrups, craft beers and pastries. It will occupy 1,918 square feet, with indoor and outdoor dining, pre-order options and include their pre-existing loyalty program.

“We’ve always believed that great coffee brings people together, and expanding Aspire Coffee House to Origin at Symphony Park is an exciting opportunity to bring our passion for quality and community to downtown Las Vegas,” said Mandie Gilbert and Lyndsi Lillis, co-founders of Aspire Coffee House, in a statement.

Spanning 6 acres, Origin is a not-yet-completed development in Symphony Park, anchored by luxury, 32-story high-rise Cello Tower, both by developers Red Ridge Development. Origin aims to bring retail, dining, office and residential spaces, with a completion date of 2026.

Origin and Cello Tower are located next to the Smith Center, off South City Parkway and South Grand Central Parkway. This will be Aspire Coffee House’s second location in the Valley, with their first located at 10111 West Skye Canyon Park Drive.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

