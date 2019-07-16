Fisher Space Pen of Boulder City in spotlight at White House

Boulder City-based Fisher Space Pen Co. was highlighted at President Donald Trump’s third annual Made in America Showcase, an annual event highlighting American-made products held at the White House.

Fisher Space Pen, which is based in Boulder City, has created a special 50th anniversary edition of the space pen. (Fisher Space Pen)

President Donald Trump gets out of the driver's seat of Lockeed Martin's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile defense system during a Made in America showcase on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Boulder City-based Fisher Space Pen Co. was featured prominently Monday in President Donald Trump’s third annual Made in America Products Showcase at the White House.

The event is held every year to shine a light on products manufactured in the United States and to underscore Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” agenda.

Businesses from all 50 states displayed their wares and exchanged small talk with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Fisher Space Pen Co. President Cary Fisher and his son, Vice President Matt Fisher, stood in the East Room where they presented a blue titanium anti-gravity pen designed for astronauts to Pence in a bid to become the pen of choice on Air Force One. (In the Oval Office, Trump favors the bold but down-market Sharpie for signing bills and executive orders.)

Cynthia Engelstad and Bob Wachter of Jackson Hole, Wyoming,stood behind their lovingly craft cowboy hats and fedoras. Neither was sure why the White House picked them.

The Fishers said they believe they were selected because the company, which employs 55, recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Space Pen, which was used in the first manned Apollo mission in 1968.

“It’s an honor to represent the great state of Nevada and be welcomed to the White House in support of American-made products,” the Fishers told the Review-Journal.

On the South Lawn, Trump and Pence admired Ohio’s Airstream – “a great trailer” – after Pence talked to the manufacturers of the custom-built Janus motorcycles made in Indiana.

“I ride,” Pence offered, although “usually on a Harley.”

Trump boasted that since he was elected, the United States has added 600,000 manufacturing jobs.

According to FactCheck.org, which counts from the day Trump took office, the U.S. economy has added 486,000 manufacturing jobs since Inauguration Day.

