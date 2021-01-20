Floyd Mayweather buying Crystal Palace roller skating rink

If all goes without a hitch, boxer Floyd Mayweather will soon have another title under his belt — Las Vegas roller rink owner.

Mayweather is buying the Crystal Palace roller skating property on Boulder Highway, real estate agent Tanasha Pettigrew, who represents the pugilist in property deals, confirmed to the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

“He’s in the process of purchasing it,” she said. “The deal will be closed very shortly.”

The seller, Crystal Palace owner Tim Poole, also confirmed to the Review-Journal that Mayweather is under contract to buy the place and said he wasn’t surprised the boxer wanted it.

“He’s been skating at our rink for years, him and his family,” Poole said.

Crystal Palace, 4680 Boulder Highway, spans more than 25,900 square feet and was established in 1986, according to its listing on commercial real estate site LoopNet. It was priced at $4.5 million.

The listing says the property is in escrow, indicating it’s under contract to be sold.

Representatives for Mayweather did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

According to Pettigrew, Mayweather is acquiring the building but hasn’t decided what to do with the business itself. She also said that Mayweather wanted to broaden his real estate portfolio, including with properties that “help people have a good time,” and that the famed fighter is an avid roller skater.

“As a child he skated all of the time,” she said.

Pettigrew on Tuesday posted two photos of her and Mayweather on Instagram, arms around each other, in the Crystal Palace parking lot, along with a congratulatory message.

“I barely ever post (sic) my clients but I had to share that God can do exceeding and above all. … I am mostly a residential agent but have sold Gentleman Clubs, Super Markets, Restaurants, A Church and now a Skate Rink,” she wrote, in part.

She added: “Thank you God thank you Mr @floydmayweather.”

Crystal Palace listing broker Jennifer Weinberg, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, previously told the Review-Journal that the roller rink went on the market because Poole plans to retire.

