Business

Fontainebleau fire won’t delay opening, resort officials say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 1:51 pm
 
Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the Strip Monday, May 1, 2023. The 67-story hotel-casino is scheduled to open in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A black plume of smoke is seen on the roof of the Fontainebleau luxury hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Heather Klein)

A rooftop fire at the unfinished Fontainebleau Las Vegas will not delay its December opening, resort officials said Monday.

Police and fire crews responded to a fire ignited in construction debris on the roof of the north Strip property on Saturday afternoon. The company called the incident “minor” and said it didn’t expect changes to its current timeline to open the resort by the end of the year.

“The incident will not impact or delay the opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas in December 2023,” resort operators said in a statement. “Construction, hiring, and operations are moving forward on schedule.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Clark County Fire Department said Monday. No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished within an hour of the first call. The plume of black smoke on the roof could be seen across the valley.

The 67-story Fontainebleau will open almost two decades after Florida developer Jeffry Soffer initially unveiled plans for the resort in 2005. The 3,644-room resort is expected to offer visitors a collection of restaurants, shops, pool experiences, nightlife, spa and wellness services as well as 550,000 square feet of convention space.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

