Food surplus app officially launches in Las Vegas

A new app aiming to fight food waste has officially launched in Las Vegas, offering surplus food from restaurants, convenience stores and bakeries at a fraction of the cost.

Too Good to Go has officially launched in Las Vegas. (Too Good To Go)

A new app aiming to fight food waste has officially launched in Las Vegas, offering surplus food from restaurants, convenience stores and bakeries at a fraction of the cost.

Too Good To Go, a marketplace for surplus food, officially launched its app in Las Vegas at the end of August, according to a news release. The app allows for customers to buy “Surprise Bags” of surplus food from participating locations “at a fraction of the retail price.”

The app launched their “limited pilot initiative” in Las Vegas as early as 2024 to gauge customers interest, said a Too Good To Go representative, but had their formal market rollout on Aug. 27.

Participating businesses in the valley listed in the app range anywhere from sushi, Indian cuisine, doughnuts, produce, other baked goods, even surplus fish parts for stocks and soups. Prices in the app can range anywhere from $5 to $10 depending on the business, sometimes offering over 70 percent off the businesses retail price.

Founded in 2016, To Good To Good is “the world’s largest marketplace for surplus food,” according to a release from the company, saying customers save over 1 million meals each month through the app.

How does it work?

Download the To Good To Go App and make an account. Browse the options; in the valley businesses include: Krispy Kreme, Nutmeg Indian Cafe, California Fish Grill, Hinode-Sushi, Circle K, Whole Foods, among others. Select a business and check the pick-up time — it will be listed at the top of the page Make a payment; the app accepts credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal or Cash App Pay. Show up to the business during your pick-up time and show them your confirmation in the app Receive your “Surprise Bag”

Important to note, the store chooses what is in the bags, not the customers — hence the “surprise” — but the business will list what could be inside. If customers have questions about allergens or ingredients it is recommended they contact the store directly, says Too Good To Go.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.