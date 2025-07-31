Food truck operators will have easier time in the valley under this licensing proposal

The cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County are working to roll out a multi-jurisdictional business license that will help streamline the process for food truck operators.

Kyle Carlson, owner of Sanchez Tacos LV, asks a question during a public workshop with other food truck operators as local governments work to create a single license that would let certain businesses operate across all of Clark County, in Las Vegas July 30, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Guiliano Raso, owner of 303 in the Cut, insists there needs to be less confusion during the application process at a public workshop with other food truck operators as local governments work to create a single license that would allow certain businesses to operate across all of Clark County, in Las Vegas July 30, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Food truck operators who conduct business within the Las Vegas Valley encounter blurred jurisdictional lines, which requires them to navigate complicated licensing processes at each municipality where they post up.

The cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County are working to roll out a multi-jurisdictional business license that will help streamline the process.

Months before they pitch a final plan to each jurisdiction’s governing body, licensing officials presented the proposal to mobile food vendors Wednesday during a workshop hosted at the county’s government chambers.

“Our jurisdictional lines are not necessarily well-labeled,” said Henderson business license supervisor Paul Beaton. “We’re trying this to be more business friendly, more inclusive and help with the process. It helps us as well.”

Streamlined process

Rather than going through differing licensing processes at each municipality, the model would allow food truck vendors to apply for or renew a single application at their home jurisdiction, according to a presentation.

If they want to also sell food at a neighboring municipality, they will have the option to check a box and pay for each additional license at the same time, according to the proposal.

The local fire departments have reached an agreement to honor cross-jurisdictional fire inspections, as well, and there are discussions to ease background check requirements, officials said.

The municipalities are also establishing uniformed license fees and expiration dates.

They unveiled a survey asking vendors whether they prefer renewing licenses once or twice a year and whether they want to pay fees that are flat or dependent on earnings.

A flat, yearly license for a single jurisdiction would cost $150, while businesses that want to operate at all four would pay $600 a year, according to the presentation.

Adoption target for early 2026

The governments are pushing to iron out the details and conduct final voting in early 2026.

Multi-jurisdictional licensing between the cities and the county has existed for contractors since 2012, and more recently for sidewalk vendors.

The licensing collaboration for sidewalk vendors and mobile food businesses would’ve been required under Assembly Bill 180, but the legislation didn’t survive the 2025 Legislature.

Clark County governments had been discussing it prior to that and moved forward with the effort either way.

“This has been a long time coming,” County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said.

He said he would like to see the same process for other industries “but we’re starting small.”

‘This will definitely help’

Guiliano Raso, who has operated two food trucks under the “303 In The Cut” moniker for about five years, spoke at Wednesday’s meeting.

His eateries specialize in “American classics with a green chili twist” and he said he’s told they have “one of the best Tiramisu in the entire city.”

“This will definitely help: people are always asking for our food truck to move, to go to a different spot,” Raso said. “It’s not that easy.”

Raso described a grueling process of getting his trucks licensed at separate jurisdictions.

“It was a huge process, and then you’re paying for fees at every single one,” he said. “When you’re a small business, you don’t just have $5,000 to eat at. Those things add, so I think (the proposal) is great for the small businesses.”

Raso said he’s hopeful the feedback sessions make municipalities reconsider other red tape in the food truck industry, which he described as outdated.

Raso employs 15 people and said he’s getting ready to open a brick and mortar restaurant. He said he showed up to speak up for fellow food truck operators.

“Taking care of my employees is an all time dream; building something for my family and other families to come,” he said. “Make your guests happy, make your employees happy, making money is a byproduct of that.”

