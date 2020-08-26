Forbes names Las Vegas Valley Water District top employer in Nevada

The Las Vegas Valley Water District, with 1,250 employees, was named the top employer in Nevada by Forbes magazine in rankings published Tuesday.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. was named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes in rankings published Tuesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photos)

Rounding out the top five in the Silver State were Washoe County, United Parcel Service, the state of Nevada and Southwest Airlines.

Five casino companies were listed in the top 25: Wynn Resorts Ltd. (sixth), The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (eighth), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (14th), Westgate Resorts (22nd) and Boyd Gaming Corp. (24th).

Las Vegas Sands, which operates The Venetian and Palazzo, has about 50,000 employees. The company announced in March that despite COVID-19 it did not plan to lay off any employees.

“Within our industry, we all have to learn to be flexible and understand that you’re dealing with various guests and Team Members on a daily basis,” Kristyna Mercer, office manager for resort services at The Venetian and Palazzo, said in a statement released by Las Vegas Sands. “We all have to work together to make this big machine work. We have amazing properties and that’s what makes me so happy to work here.”

The list was compiled by Statista, a market research company that partnered with Forbes to survey 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees between October and May, according to Forbes. The respondents anonymously rated their employers on safety of work environment, competitiveness of pay, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting.

Other notable employers include the University of Nevada, Reno (13th), Clark County (15th), the city of Las Vegas (17th) and UNLV (20th).

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

