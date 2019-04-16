Foreclosure sale of downtown Las Vegas Eclipse Theaters on hold

Exterior shots of the Eclipse building at dusk on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eclipse Theaters’ foreclosure sale has been postponed.

James Vignale, an auctioneer with Nevada Legal Support Services, told a small gathering Tuesday in the lobby of the Nevada Legal News building that the property’s foreclosure auction was pushed back to April 30 at the loan-holder’s request.

He did not elaborate.

Eclipse, an eight-screen, 72,000-square-foot theater at 814 S. Third St., in downtown Las Vegas, opened less than three years ago. The luxury multiplex has big recliner seats, a bar and lounge, and a menu of chicken and waffles, lobster grilled cheese and other food.

But it’s had a rocky ride, including several lawsuits since the movie house opened and foreclosure proceedings after its $7.5 million construction loan went into default, records show.

Connecticut investment firm Ellington Management Group acquired the construction loan last year, property records indicate. The firm declined to comment Tuesday.

Eclipse developer Nic Steele did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

