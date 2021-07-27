91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Business

Form to help quicken American Rescue Plan grant process in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2021 - 11:45 am
 
Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nonprofits and businesses within the city of Las Vegas can submit a pre-approval form to speed up the grant funding process of federal pandemic stimulus funds.

A pre-approval form for American Rescue Plan grant funding is available through Aug. 13, the city said in a Tuesday news release.

The city received $130 million in funding from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed in the spring. Funds must be spent by the end of 2024. Grants will be awarded to causes, issues and groups that have most been affected by the pandemic, according to the release.

Key areas of consideration are nonprofit support, affordable housing, businesses assistance and public assistance. Business applicants must be physically located in the city’s jurisdiction. Nonprofits, however, can be located outside the city but must provide services within the city. View this map online to determine if a business falls within the city limits.

The city is considering applicants with a minimum funding request of $50,000, according to the application. View the online application here.

The city also is asking residents to see how they would like the funds to be prioritized. A survey is available online.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada adds 2.4K COVID cases, 20 deaths over weekend
Nevada adds 2.4K COVID cases, 20 deaths over weekend
2
Thousands of Nevadans face eviction after federal ban ends this week
Thousands of Nevadans face eviction after federal ban ends this week
3
Nevada vaccination rate low, but other factors help fuel COVID surge
Nevada vaccination rate low, but other factors help fuel COVID surge
4
Clark County GOP members fighting over leadership jobs
Clark County GOP members fighting over leadership jobs
5
Nevada ‘ghost gun’ ban upheld by federal court
Nevada ‘ghost gun’ ban upheld by federal court
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Back-to-school shopping: 7 tips for saving money
By Nicole Dow Penny Hoarder

Last year, the National Retail Federation estimated that parents would spend a record average of $789.49 doing back-to-school shopping for children in elementary, middle or high school and about $1,059.20 shopping for college-aged kids. That’s a lot of money for pencils and glue (and Macbooks).

Read More