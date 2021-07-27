Form to help quicken American Rescue Plan grant process in Las Vegas

Nonprofits and businesses within the city of Las Vegas can submit a pre-approval form to help quicken the funding process of American Rescue Plan grants, a city release said.

Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pre-approval form for American Rescue Plan grant funding is available through Aug. 13, the city said in a Tuesday news release.

The city received $130 million in funding from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed in the spring. Funds must be spent by the end of 2024. Grants will be awarded to causes, issues and groups that have most been affected by the pandemic, according to the release.

Key areas of consideration are nonprofit support, affordable housing, businesses assistance and public assistance. Business applicants must be physically located in the city’s jurisdiction. Nonprofits, however, can be located outside the city but must provide services within the city. View this map online to determine if a business falls within the city limits.

The city is considering applicants with a minimum funding request of $50,000, according to the application. View the online application here.

The city also is asking residents to see how they would like the funds to be prioritized. A survey is available online.

