Former ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finalist opens gym near Summerlin

Fans of NBC’s long-running TV show “American Ninja Warrior” can now try out some of their skills in person at a new gym opened by a former contestant.

Ninja Lair Las Vegas has officially opened its doors and is the brainchild of two-time finalist Michael Pericoloso, who appeared on multiple seasons of the show. The 4,400-square-foot fitness studio features a number of obstacles including a 14-foot warped wall, salmon ladder, rock wall and wingnuts.

The studio is located at 4215 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 105, just to the southwest of Summerlin’s boundaries close to the 215 Beltway in Clark County.

Pericoloso said he was motivated by his time on the show to open his own gym in Las Vegas.

“I’m excited to share my passion for this sport with the masses while contributing to the Las Vegas community,” he said in an email response to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I want to show people that this sport is not just about getting fit, it’s about sharpening the mind and building focus. So far, the community’s been amazing, showing huge interest. We’ve already thrown some epic birthday parties and cool kids camps.”

Ninja Lair — which is open to any age and has toddler classes — bills itself as a full-body workout which includes running, jumping, climbing and swinging.

The popular TV show has been running for 15 seasons (the first was in 2009) since playing off an earlier Japanese version and has since held its finals in Las Vegas for two separate chunks of time. Last season’s winner won $1 million.

