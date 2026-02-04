Former councilman, luxury pawn shop operator Michael Mack dies

Mack worked alongside former Mayor Oscar Goodman in the early 2000s and revolutionized the luxury pawn shop model in Las Vegas for more than a decade.

Will AI put me out of a job? How artificial intelligence is being used in casino gaming

Nevadans have a lot of credit card debt. How would a cap on interest rates impact that?

Owner Michael Mack poses for a photo at his Max Pawn Luxury location on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A former Las Vegas City Council member and the founder, president and CEO of Max Pawn Luxury in Las Vegas has died.

Michael Mack, a fourth-generation pawn broker and native Nevadan, was born and raised in Reno. Mack graduated from the University of Southern California with degrees in finance and marketing before joining the family industry. Mack was a track athlete at USC when he attended the school.

A notice of his death from gratefulexit.homes did not say when he died or if any services are planned. Max Pawn also announced Mack’s death on its Instagram account.

“He had a unique passion and expertise for the luxury pawn business and was committed to his customers, his family and to the Las Vegas community,” the Instagram post said. “His warmth, philanthropy and generosity will be well-remembered and greatly missed.”

Philanthropist

Mack supported the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Noah’s Animal House and Ronald McDonald House with his philanthropy.

Prior to owning Max Pawn, Mack worked in luxury real estate. He was a principal with the HB Mack Group for the Prudential Americana Group of Realtors for two years in 2008, vice president of luxury properties in Las Vegas for Colliers International for a year in 2007 and a broker for Prudential CRES IPG Commercial Real State before that, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A former member of the Las Vegas Planning Commission, Mack was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Las Vegas City Council in 1999 and after concluding that term was elected to a four-year term, serving through 2004. In 2009, he founded Max Pawn, a store focused on luxury items.

Representatives of the local store on Sahara Avenue had no comment and referred calls to the store’s corporate headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. Representatives in Texas did not immediately return calls.

Retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who made appearances at Mack’s pawn shop, paid tribute to Mack with a three-word message: “RIP Michael Mack.”

Goodman tribute

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, who served on the council at the same time as Mack, said he kept in touch with Mack over the years and that he was a pioneer for developing the modern pawn shop.

“I would visit him on occasion at the pawn shop because it was a fascinating place,” Goodman said. “I think he was an innovator and was the first person that I ever heard of that had a shop that looked like wasn’t in the dark ages with a green lamp hanging over a cash register and it was completely modernized. He only had the finest quality goods, and he was always talking to his customers. He was a real businessman and had wonderful merchandise there, and the community would frequent his shop and they would think they were in Tiffany’s.”

Goodman said politically, Mack was supportive of the mayor’s initiatives.

“I don’t think he ever voted against me on anything, and he was very important to me as far as being able to accomplish the goals that I had, and he became part of that, if you could call it a movement, or at least part of that philosophy, and he was somebody who I had a great deal of affection for,” Goodman said.

Mack’s tenure representing what was then Ward 6 included some high-profile controversies.

In one instance in 2003, Mack was filmed receiving a lap dance from a stripper at Cheetah’s, a club that was at the center of an FBI corruption investigation. Mack wasn’t implicated in the investigation, but he said it was embarrassing and pledged to forgo future visits to strip clubs.

In 2002, Mack was the subject of an ethics investigation for voting to block development of a car dealership without acknowledging he had received a $60,000 loan from a competing car dealer.

The ethics investigation ended with a ruling by a Las Vegas Municipal Court judge that Mack did not intentionally violate city ethics codes.

In 2012, he was under consideration to complete the City Council term of Steve Wolfson, who had been appointed Clark County district attorney.

Goodman said it has been a rough week downtown with the death of Mack following the death of Alexandra Kate Robertson Epstein-Gudai, daughter of El Cortez casino executive Kenny Epstein.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.