Former Nevada official running Applied Analysis Reno office

Cory Hunt (Applied Analysis)

Applied Analysis hired a former Nevada economic development official to run its new Reno office.

The Las Vegas-based consulting firm announced Tuesday that Cory Hunt, former deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and senior policy analyst for Gov. Brian Sandoval, would oversee its Northern Nevada outpost.

He is now a director of research and analysis for his new employer, according to its website.

At GOED, Hunt “collaborated closely with regional governments, community organizations and dozens of advanced manufacturing and technology companies such as Tesla and Hyperloop,” the news release said.

The Nevada Legislature convened a special session in 2014 to approve a $1.3 billion incentive package for electric-car maker Tesla’s battery plant east of Reno, known as the Gigafactory.

Hyperloop, now known as Virgin Hyperloop One, is a high-speed-transit startup with a test track in Apex Industrial Park north of Las Vegas. GOED approved $9.2 million in incentives for the company in 2016.

Applied Analysis, led by owners Jeremy Aguero and Brian Gordon, said its Reno office is located at 450 Sinclair St.

