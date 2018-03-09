Former UFC headquarters in Las Vegas sold to Chinese buyer

The former UFC headquarters in Las Vegas has sold to a buyer who wants to remain secret.

The former UFC building near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive sold in February. The buyer is a Chinese technology firm. Jim Hill/ROI Commercial

The former UFC headquarters in Las Vegas has sold to a buyer who wants to remain secret.

The 20,000-plus-square-foot building west of where Sahara Avenue meets Rancho Drive sold for $7 million in February, according to county records.

The name of the buyer listed on the deed is Future Property Limited.

Jim Hill of real estate firm ROI Commercial, who represented UFC affiliate Zuffa in the sale, said the buyer is a Chinese technology firm.

The firm will consolidate operations into the building and use it as a corporate headquarters.

Merlin Huntington of NVWM Realty, who represented the buyer, could not be reached for comment.

“The buyer was very private,” Hill said. “I only know that the firm writes software applications and wanted the building for its upgraded IT improvements and high-end interior finishes.”

UFC broke ground on its current headquarters on the 215 Beltway in Southwest Las Vegas in 2015 and showed off the place in a media tour in January 2017.

Around the time of the tour, UFC sold another office building for $1.45 million to Las Vegas Defense Group, a criminal-defense law firm.

