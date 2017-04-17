Forum for future pilots set for Saturday in Las Vegas

A pilot is seen at the Boulder City Municipal Airport on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Boulder City, Nevada. A free future pilot forum is scheduled Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A free future pilot forum is scheduled Saturday afternoon at the Tuscany Suites and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Future and Active Pilot Advisors, which partners with Salisbury, Maryland-based Piedmont Airlines, will conduct the event from 1-6 p.m. The forum will provide information for aspiring pilots of all ages — elementary, middle- and high-school students and their families, people changing careers and workers transitioning out of the military. School counselors also are encouraged to attend.

Forums educate future pilots about pathways to professional pilot careers, including information about scholarships, veterans’ benefits, college choices, flight-school options and an industry outlook.

Aviation experts say a pilot shortage will occur as airline fleets grow and current pilots retire because of age restrictions.

California Aeronautical University is bringing its Mobile Flight Experience with two flight simulators so future pilots may practice a takeoff and landing.

The National Geographic documentary “Living in the Age of Airplanes” also will be shown at the event.

