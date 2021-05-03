74°F
Business

FOX 5 Las Vegas sold as part of $2.7B deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2021 - 9:47 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Meredith Corporation announced today that it will sell its Local Media Group to Gray Television Inc. for $2.7 billion in cash.

KVVU FOX 5 in Las Vegas is one of the 17 television stations included in the deal.

The parties expect to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

