FOX 5 Las Vegas sold as part of $2.7B deal

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Meredith Corporation announced today that it will sell its Local Media Group to Gray Television Inc. for $2.7 billion in cash.

KVVU FOX 5 in Las Vegas is one of the 17 television stations included in the deal.

The parties expect to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.