FOX 5 Las Vegas sold as part of $2.7B deal
Meredith Corporation announced today that it will sell its Local Media Group to Gray Television Inc. for $2.7 billion in cash.
KVVU FOX 5 in Las Vegas is one of the 17 television stations included in the deal.
The parties expect to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.
