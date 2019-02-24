MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Business

Franchises booming in Nevada, report finds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2019 - 10:24 pm
 

If you haven’t heard of Blink Fitness yet, you will soon.

The fitness-based franchiser currently does not have any Las Vegas locations, but it hopes to add 10 to the valley within the next several years.

“We think the (Las Vegas) market is fantastic,” said Patricia Perry, vice president of franchise development for Blink. “(West Coast) markets, specifically Las Vegas, are enormous in terms of growth.”

Growth in the valley

Nevada was one of the top states for franchise growth last year, according to a 2018 report from the International Franchise Association, a trade group based in Washington.

More than 4,000 people in the franchising industry are expected to attend the IFA’s annual convention Sunday through Wednesday at Mandalay Bay, according to the trade group.

Nevada’s lack of state income tax, payroll growth, rising gross domestic product and population gains were the main contributors to the industry’s expansion, according to the report.

“Any time you see robust population growth, you see a lot of economic activity. You see more franchises growing,” said Robert Cresanti, chief executive officer of the IFA.

According to a December report from the U.S. Census Bureau, Nevada is the nation’s fastest-growing state, with much of the growth taking place in the Las Vegas Valley.

Douglas Grant, a franchise consultant with FranNet, said the industry’s local boom started about five years ago.

This growth isn’t unique to Las Vegas, but Grant said it is accelerated compared with other areas.

“Las Vegas is booming itself,” he said. “There’s just so much opportunity for new franchises and people to get into the franchising world.”

Brad Wimmer, a professor of economics at UNLV, said Las Vegas’ tourism rates are another incentive for franchisers to expand to the state.

Brands like to “come to places where they get a lot of visitors,” Wimmer said. “It’s easy to diffuse your brand name throughout the country.”

National trend

According to the 2018 report, Nevada’s franchise industry’s growth rate was above the national average. The number of establishments was forecast to grow 3 percent last year, and employment was expected to grow 5 percent.

Such numbers have been on the rise across the nation. The IFA forecast total employment in the U.S. franchise industry would increase nearly 4 percent in 2018, and output would increase 6 percent.

“The franchise industry is really booming,” said David Bloom, the chief development and operating officer for Capriotti’s, a Las Vegas-based sandwich shop chain. “I don’t know of a better time where expansion has been so consistent.”

Grant said much of that growth has been in the health and wellness sectors. Fitness franchisers like Kansas City-based Title Boxing Club have been taking off. The business has more than 185 clubs in the United States — including one in Henderson — and plans to add five more locations in the Las Vegas area.

“The west side of Las Vegas is growing,” said Todd Haavind, director of franchise development for Title Boxing Club. “The demographics are fitting the niche for our customer base.”

Perry said Blink Fitness has also picked up on this trend.

“All brands are continuing to expand, no matter what sector,” she said. However, “fitness is something that people are beginning to be focused on more. They want to feel a certain way and look a certain way. … That’s the trend moving forward.”

Low-risk businesses

Michael Solomon, the owner of five Capriotti’s shops in Las Vegas, said opening a franchise is less risky than starting a small business.

“It’s about being in business for yourself but not by yourself,” Solomon said. “You can walk into a proven system and not have to worry about most of it and just concentrate on customer services and marketing. You just have to follow the franchise rules.”

Franchise owners are required to turn over part of their profits to the franchiser, but Solomon said the risk reduction makes it worth it. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that about half of all small businesses fail after five years.

Perry said working through a franchise is similar to reading a playbook: All of the policies and procedures are already laid out.

“Franchises have the ability to grow faster and get brand recognition faster than brands that own and operate on their own,” Perry said. “A lot of consumers look for brands and familiarity.”

Economic impact

IFA forecasts put the 2018 economic output for Nevada’s franchising industry at $8.2 billion and its payroll at $3.4 billion.

“The franchise industry represents a very significant portion of GDP, and it’s a bigger percentage of small-business growth,” Bloom said. “Small business is what’s driving the economy.”

About one in every 10 U.S. businesses with paid employees is a franchise, according to a 2010 report from the Census Bureau.

“It’s great for small business because it creates jobs,” Grant said. “It allows the average person to live the American dream without being a real entrepreneur or gazillionaire.”

Overall, the sector was expected to contribute 3 percent of the national GDP in 2018, according to the IFA. Cresanti said he expects the industry’s growth to continue.

“We outmeasure any other segment of the economy,” he said. “All of the economic indicators we track are heading in the right direction. We see no signs of slowing.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Business
Auto repair shortage affects Las Vegas
The auto repair industry is facing a national shortage of workers.
Franchising industry booming
Experts say Las Vegas is a hotbed for the franchise industry.
Africa Love owner talks about his store in Las Vegas
Mara Diakhate, owner of Africa Love, gift and decor store, talks about his store in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Developer gets approval to build homes at Bonnie Springs
The Clark County Planning Commission has approved a plan to build 20 homes on the site of Bonnie Springs Ranch. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dig This opens new location In Las Vegas
Remember when you were a kid and played with construction toys in the sand box? Dig This Las Vegas has the same idea, except instead of toy bulldozers, you get to play with the real thing. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Town Square developer Jim Stuart building again in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ real estate bubble took developers on a wild ride, something Jim Stuart knows all too well. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Salon opens at Veterans Village
T.H.E. Salon, owned by Nicole Christie, celebrated their opening at the Veterans Village with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Southwest Airlines considering Las Vegas-Hawaii flights
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the airline is "very focused" on Hawaii. Hawaiians have a strong presence in Las Vegas.The city’s unofficial status is “Hawaii’s ninth island.” In 2018, at least 2,958 people from Hawaii moved to Nevada. Of those, 88.7 percent moved into Clark County, according to driver license surrender data. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 310,249 people came to Las Vegas from Hawaii in 2018.
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day. About 1.2 million Nevadans are expected to celebrate this year, a 5 percent drop from 2018. A growing number of people consider Valentine’s Day over-commercialized. Others weren’t interested in the holiday or had nobody to celebrate with. But spending is expected to rise. Those who do celebrate are buying for more people. The average American is expected to spend about $162 this year for Valentine’s Day, a 57 percent jump from a decade prior. Katherine Cullen, director of industry and consumer insights at NRF
Foreclosures of mansions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas was ground zero for America's foreclosure crisis after the housing bubble burst. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Helfenbein talks about the impact of tariffs on the clothing industry
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Air flight attendants learn how to handle a water landing
Field instructor Ashleigh Markel talks about training prospective flight attendants for Allegiant Air getting live training with a raft for a water landing at the Heritage Park Aquatic Complex in Henderson on Monday. (John Hornberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery talks about Las Vegas return
Michael Feighery, CEO of Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, discusses the restaurant's upcoming return to the Las Vegas Strip.
Apartments to Come to Hughes Center
Developer Eric Cohen discusses his current building project at the Hughes Center office park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Stratosphere to rebrand to The STRAT
The Stratosphere, a 1,150-foot-tall property in Las Vegas will be renamed The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod.
Local designers’ picks for the Las Vegas Market
The trends that local interior designers are noticing at the Las Vegas Market this year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trends in bath products at Las Vegas Market
Camille Herd, the showroom manager for European Bath Kitchen Tile & Stone, talks about the popularity of free-standing bath tubs. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kitchen trends at Las Vegas Winter Market
Las Vegas Winter Market displayed kitchen trends that mirror common dining accessories at Strip eateries. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Emerging trends in gifts at Las Vegas Market
Julie Smith Vincenti, curator for the First Look showroom tour on gifts and lifestyle, talks about the emerging trends in those categories for this season. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas house prices are rising
Southern Nevada home prices were up 12 percent year-over-year in November.
Caesars Republic Scottsdale
Caesars Entertainment Corp. is building its first non-gaming hotel in the United States in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Caesars Entertainment Corp.)
Interior designer Mikel Welch talks about trends for Las Vegas Market
Interior designer Mikel Welch, who also is the on-camera designer for TLC’s Trading Spaces, discusses the trends he sees for the 2019 Las Vegas Winter Market. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
SHOT Show 2019: MEGGITT Virtual Training
MEGGIT showcases its virtual training system at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
MGM delivers 700 meals to TSA workers at McCarran
Chefs at Garde Manger at Mandalay Bay provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: A "nonsemi-automatic” weapon
Brandon Dunham of Nevada-based Franklin Armory show off the company’s new rifle prototype it calls a “nonsemi-automatic” weapon. The gun does not use a gas system to fire.
Las Vegas-based concrete repair company knows how to beat the heat
ART Concrete Solutions, a Las Vegas concrete-repair firm, addresses the challenges of construction in the extreme heat and sun of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas based company brings color to concrete in the desert heat
Semco Modern Seamless Surface, a Las Vegas surface engineering company, knows how to put color in concrete construction in the Vegas heat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Home Front Page Footer Listing