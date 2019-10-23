Frederick Williamson to serve as manager of Boulder City Airport

Frederick Williamson was most recently the airport manager for Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver, Washington.

Boulder City announced that Frederick “Willy” Williamson will serve as the manager of the Boulder City Airport.

“Boulder City Airport is such an important part of this historic community, and I look forward to what we can achieve here,” Williamson said in a news release. “I’m planning to work with staff and our stakeholders as we tackle several challenges in the coming months. I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

MassMedia Corporate Communications, a public relations, advertising and marketing communications firm, announced that client services director Brooke Snelling has been named a partner in the company, effective this month. Snelling, who joined the company in 2014, oversees agency client relationships and ensures client satisfaction and retention.

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas has announced officers and directors for 2020, with Robin Civish (top) becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1. Civish, executive vice president of retail at ROI Commercial Real Estate in Las Vegas, previously served as CALV’s president-elect and is a past president of CALV, the commercial real estate division of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

Other members of the board are president-elect Petra Latch (bottom), executive director of valuation and advisory at Cushman & Wakefield; treasurer Bridget Atterbom, commercial broker at Keller Williams Commercial; director Bobbi Miracle, senior vice president of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services; and director Jennifer Ott, executive vice president of retail at ROI Commercial Real Estate.

OptumCare Orthopaedics and Spine in Las Vegas has added Benjamin Hansen as an adult joint reconstruction orthopedic surgeon and Karen Nelson as a trauma physician.

