Fremont Street Experience CEO resigning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2020 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2020 - 12:07 pm

The head of the Fremont Street Experience is stepping down from his position, effective Oct. 31.

President and CEO Patrick Hughes is stepping down to spend more time with his family and “evaluate the next phase of his career,” according to a Thursday statement from the six-block entertainment district.

“My time with Fremont Street Experience has been the most rewarding and fulfilling experience in my professional career,” Hughes said in the statement. “It has been an honor to work with the Fremont Street Experience team members, its board of managers and all the local leaders who drive downtown Las Vegas’ visitation every day and provide millions of guests with unforgettable experiences. Fremont Street Experience will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The company said Hughes played an “integral role” in the revitalization of the Fremont Street Experience and downtown Las Vegas since taking the helm more than four years ago.

The Fremont Street Experience and its board will conduct a search to find a new CEO over the next few months, looking for someone who has experience working with public and private hotel-casino owners as well as local political leaders “to further enhance the downtown Las Vegas community.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

