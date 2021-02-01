Fremont Street Experience hiring for several openings

The downtown Las Vegas complex is looking to bring aboard full-time employees for several positions, a release said Monday.

People on the SlotZilla zip line are silhoutted against the Viva Vision screen as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fremont Street Experience is hiring.

The downtown Las Vegas entertainment complex is looking to bring aboard full-time employees for several positions, a release said Monday.

The complex seeks a ride operator for the SlotZilla zip line attraction — no prior amusement ride experience is necessary, according to the job listing. Other open positions include security dispatcher, attractions maintenance helper, attractions engineer, security officer, custodian and retail associate.

Those interested can apply and submit an application online at vegasexperience.com/about-us/jobs. Additional information on the open positions is also available on the experience website.

