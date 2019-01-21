Fremont Street Experience hosting job fair in downtown Las Vegas

Fremont Street Experience is hosting a job fair this week to fill a variety of positions.

People walk along the Fremont Street Experience as barricades are installed in preparation for New Year's Eve celebrations in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Fremont Street Experience is hosting a job fair this week to fill a variety of positions.

Multiple positions are available — though a spokesman could not say how many — for retail sales associates, ride operators, security, security dispatcher, and event security. The attraction is also accepting applications for a single repair maintenance technician.

The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at level 4 of the Fremont Street Experience parking garage, 425 Fremont Street.

Prospective employees can apply online prior to arrival at vegasexperience.com.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.