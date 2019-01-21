Fremont Street Experience hosting job fair in downtown Las Vegas

Fremont Street Experience is hosting a job fair this week to fill a variety of positions.
Multiple positions are available — though a spokesman could not say how many — for retail sales associates, ride operators, security, security dispatcher, and event security. The attraction is also accepting applications for a single repair maintenance technician.
The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at level 4 of the Fremont Street Experience parking garage, 425 Fremont Street.
Prospective employees can apply online prior to arrival at vegasexperience.com.
