French soccer club scores a store on Strip

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar jerseys are among the goods available at the recently opened Paris Saint-Germain store.

Customers check out some clothing at the Paris Saint-Germain store inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Paris Saint-Germain store inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

A Kylian Mbappe jersey is among the merchandise at the Paris Saint-Germain store inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The customization center at the Paris Saint-Germain store inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

A pair of pennants at the Paris Saint-Germain store inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The exterior of the Paris Saint-Germain store inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

If more Neymar or Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain jerseys start popping up around Las Vegas, one store could be responsible for that.

The internationally known French soccer club PSG now has its own team branded store in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

With the international clientele the Strip mall draws and the growing popularity of the sport in the U.S., Fanatics — which owns both the rights to PSG merchandise and Lids, which is running the shop — figured being under the Caesars footprint was the perfect spot for the retail outlet.

“Lids figured it was a perfect spot,” said Paul Aguirre, manager of the PSG store. “They’re one of, if not the most popular French clubs in the world, and it’s been well-received so far. Caesars is an international brand, we get people from everywhere from Qatar, from Dubai, France, Brazilians have come in. With soccer being the world’s largest sport, even though it still hasn’t been fully grasped in the U.S., it’s still big everywhere else.”

The 1,851-square-foot store held its soft opening on June 30 but is having its grand opening Saturday. The store features a variety of merchandise, including jerseys, hooded sweatshirts, T-shirts, sweatpants, shorts, shoes, soccer balls, pennants and lanyards.

“They’re sponsored by Nike and Jordan, so that stuff sells very well,” Aguirre said. “It’s more of a brand around a soccer team and more than just a soccer store. That’s why it’s doing well.”

There are a few PSG items with Las Vegas branding, and there is a customization station where fans can get custom messaging on Vegas-branded team items.

“Pretty much anything you want to get customized, we have Vegas logos and brands and also embroidery and patches for hats or backpacks,” Aguirre said. “We’ve done enough to make it seamlessly fit into the Vegas culture.”

With the store’s customer base mainly being via word of mouth or foot traffic passing by, sales have been steady so far.

Fans of former PSG star Lionel Messi, who recently transferred to the MLS club Inter Miami, can also nab his previous team’s jersey in the store. And younger customers are coming into the store because of stars such as Neymar and Mbappé having a large influence on the youth who follow the sport.

“Mbappé is still selling, no matter trade rumors or not, kids still want him,” Aguirre said. “Him and Neymar are very close with the younger crowd. They just love their social media presence, their overall demeanor. Mbappé being a world champion from the World Cup not too long ago, his spotlight has grown.

“Tons of American kids have gotten a lot of Mbappé stuff. It’s cool to see the growth of soccer in America within the youth.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.