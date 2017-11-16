Frias Transportation to lay off about 160 drivers in Las Vegas

Frias Transportation Management plans to lay off about 160 drivers as the company discontinues airport shuttle and limousine service by mid-January, company officials said.

In a statement, Frias executives said they plan to solely focus on the five taxicab companies that it owns and operates, including Ace, A NLV, Union, Vegas Western and Virgin Valley.

“The industry is undergoing a great deal of change with the onset of new business models and technologies,” Daniel Wade, CEO of Frias, said in the statement. “Today, our company has taken steps to prepare for those changes.”

Frias’ decision comes amid plummeting revenue and ridership for the 16 taxicab companies operating across Southern Nevada. Officials with the Nevada Taxicab Authority have previously blamed much of that decline on increased competition from Uber and Lyft.

Frias officials would not say how much their limo and airport shuttle has suffered since ride-hailing companies were allowed to operate in the Las Vegas Valley two years ago.

