Friends, employees remember Jerry Herbst at Las Vegas service

The Herbst family held a public memorial service Thursday for all employees, business partners and extended friends to celebrate the life of Jerry Herbst at the Terrible Herbst Employment Center, 3670 W. Dewey Dr.

A photo of Jerry Herbst on display during a public memorial service in his memory at the Terrible Herbst Employment Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Herbst helped his family expand the Terrible Herbst company, moving to Las Vegas after he graduated from University of Southern California in 1959. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Herbst, founder and chairman of a series of local “Terrible’s” gas stations, died Nov. 27 at 80.

Herbst helped his family grow the Terrible Herbst company into 160-plus convenience stores, car washes and lube locations throughout Southern Nevada.

The company opened the world’s largest Chevron this summer in Jean. But Herbst the man was more than a gas station magnate, with businesses in gaming and as the patriarch of the so-called “first family of desert racing.”

A funeral service for Herbst was held Tuesday for friends and family at Christ Church Episcopal on 2000 S. Maryland Pkwy.