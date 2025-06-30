From recovery to community leader: Las Vegas Rescue Mission CEO talks helping the city’s most vulnerable

Heather Engle and the Las Vegas Rescue Mission are asking for the public’s help in a growing time of need for the city’s homeless population

As the chief executive officer of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Heather Engle is on the frontlines of fighting the city’s homeless crisis. As a recovering alcoholic she can also bring valuable experience and first-hand knowledge in helping those dealing with addiction, and has been an outspoken champion for the city’s most vulnerable population for years.

She spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about her and the mission’s role, and her road to her own recovery.

Your journey through recovery has shaped your leadership—how has that personal experience influenced the way you serve the Mission’s guests today?

My recovery journey has given me a deep empathy and understanding of what it feels like to be in crisis, to feel like there’s no way out, and then to find hope again. Because of that, I lead with compassion and respect, meeting people where they are rather than where we might want them to be. I know that healing takes time and that each person’s story is different. My recovery experience has taught me that real change is possible, and that everyone deserves a chance to be seen, heard, and supported in their journey. At the Mission, I strive to create an environment where people feel safe to take those first brave steps, knowing they’re not alone.

Many people know the Las Vegas Rescue Mission provides meals and shelter—but what don’t they know?

While many people know the Las Vegas Rescue Mission for providing meals and shelter, they may not realize just how much more we offer. We’re not just a place to get a hot meal—we’re a full support system that helps break down the barriers keeping people in homelessness. In addition to serving over 30,000 meals a month to the community, we provide overnight shelters for men and women, an extended stay shelters for those seeking real change, and a unique Intact Families program that allows families to stay together, regardless of how they identify. We also operate an incredible thrift store and a medical clinic to meet practical needs and restore dignity.

Perhaps most importantly, we offer an on-demand, free inpatient recovery program—no insurance or financial barriers—to help individuals overcome addiction and reclaim their lives. At the Mission, we’re committed to walking alongside our guests as they rebuild their lives, moving beyond crisis to stability and hope.

The Rescue Mission is launching a major capital campaign to meet the rising demand for services. What are the biggest challenges you will face with such a large campaign—and why now?

Launching a major capital campaign is both exciting and daunting. One of the biggest challenges is meeting the sheer scale of need in our community—it’s growing every day. We’re also aware that asking for support in a time of economic uncertainty can be tough, but the need is too great to wait. The rising cost of living, the impact of addiction, and the challenges of affordable housing mean that more people than ever are turning to us for help. This campaign is about ensuring that we have the resources and facilities to meet that need—not just today, but for decades to come. It’s about investing in the future of Las Vegas and making sure no one is left behind.

Las Vegas is experiencing a historic housing and homelessness crisis. How is the Mission uniquely positioned to be part of the long-term solution?

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission has been serving our community for decades, and we’re uniquely positioned to be part of the long-term solution because we don’t just provide shelter or meals—we provide pathways to stability and self-sufficiency. Our approach is holistic: we offer shelter, recovery programs, education, job readiness training, and wraparound services that address the root causes of homelessness. We’re also deeply embedded in the community, with strong partnerships and the trust of those we serve. We understand that housing is critical, but without addressing the personal, economic, and social factors that lead to homelessness, housing alone won’t solve the problem. That’s why we’re committed to meeting people where they are and walking alongside them as they rebuild their lives, one step at a time.

If you could speak directly to someone who doesn’t yet understand the scale or significance of the Rescue Mission’s work, what would you want them to know?

I would tell them that the Las Vegas Rescue Mission is so much more than a shelter or a place to get a meal—it’s a place where people find hope, healing, and a second chance at life. Every day, we see people take that first brave step forward, whether it’s coming in for a meal, entering recovery, or reuniting with family. We meet people where they are and help them rewrite their story, without judgment. I’d want them to know that when they support the Mission, they’re not just helping someone in crisis—they’re helping them build a future. And that’s the kind of impact that lasts long after the immediate need is met.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.