Frontier hiring 500 flight attendants for Las Vegas operations

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will hold hiring events Nov. 14 and 15 at Eastside Cannery as they look to hire 500 flight attendants. Frontier representatives will make offers on the spot.

Frontier Airlines will hire 500 new flight attendants for its Las Vegas Valley operations later this month.

The low-cost carrier will hold hiring events Nov. 14 and 15 at Eastside Cannery, 5255 Boulder Highway. Frontier representatives will make offers on the spot.

Candidates must bring a résumé, valid passport and second form of ID. The hiring is part of Frontier building a crew base in Las Vegas.

People 20 and older may apply. Frontier held a similar hiring event in September.

The Denver-based airline has expanded at McCarran International Airport. It went from 35 flights a week to one destination in August 2013 to 100 flights a week to 27 destinations this winter.

Frontier’s new routes at McCarran this year have included flights to Indianapolis; Washington, D.C.; and Bismarck, North Dakota.

