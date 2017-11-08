Frontier hiring 500 flight attendants for Las Vegas operations

Frontier Airlines will hire 500 new flight attendants for its Las Vegas Valley operations later this month.
The low-cost carrier will hold hiring events Nov. 14 and 15 at Eastside Cannery, 5255 Boulder Highway. Frontier representatives will make offers on the spot.
Candidates must bring a résumé, valid passport and second form of ID. The hiring is part of Frontier building a crew base in Las Vegas.
People 20 and older may apply. Frontier held a similar hiring event in September.
The Denver-based airline has expanded at McCarran International Airport. It went from 35 flights a week to one destination in August 2013 to 100 flights a week to 27 destinations this winter.
Frontier’s new routes at McCarran this year have included flights to Indianapolis; Washington, D.C.; and Bismarck, North Dakota.
