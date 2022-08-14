Frozen sausage pizza recalled on reports of metal pieces

A popular frozen pizza is being recalled because of reports of metal pieces in the pie.

Package of the Home Run Inn pizza being recalled. (Home Run Inn photo)

A popular frozen pizza is being recalled because of reports of metal pieces in the pie.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, a suburban Chicago establishment, is recalling approximately 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced said.

The frozen meat pizzas were produced June 6, 2022. The following product is subject to recall:

— 33.5-ounce cartons containing “Home Run Inn CHICAGO’S PREMIUM PIZZERIA DELUXE SAUSAGE CLASSIC PIZZA” with “best by” date “12/03/22”.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then further distributed to retailers.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints about metal in the pizza.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers or found at distributor and retail locations. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Additionally, distributors and retailers are urged not to sell these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nick Perrino, COO of Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, at 630-783-9696, ext. 2151.