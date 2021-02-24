Fry’s Electronics closing all stores, including Las Vegas location

Fry’s Electronics is expected to announce on Wednesday that it is closing all stores.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Fry’s Electronics is expected to announce on Wednesday that it is closing all of its stores, according to multiple reports.

Fry’s has one location in Las Vegas at Town Square.

Bay Area TV station KRON-4 was the first news outlet to confirm the news late Tuesday, saying that Fry’s will shut down all 30 of its American locations. The retailer will reportedly make an announcement at some time on Wednesday via the Fry’s website.

Rumors began flying Tuesday in anecdotes from alleged Fry’s employees, who reported that they’d been summarily fired earlier in the day with zero notice. One anonymous report posted at The Layoff alleged that every remaining Fry’s store in the US was “permanently closing tomorrow,” and that sentiment was echoed hours later at a Fry’s-related Reddit community. The Reddit post included the allegation that one store’s staffers were tasked with shipping any remaining merchandise back to suppliers during their final day at work.

The electronic retailer’s Facebook page was unavailable Tuesday night. It was taken down at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.