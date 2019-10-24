62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Full House, Wynn partner on mobile sports wagering in two states

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2019 - 9:00 am
 

Nevada-based Full House Resorts has partnered with Wynn Resorts International to expand its sports betting offerings.

The casino operator, which runs five casinos in four states, announced last week that it had entered into two agreements with WSI US LLC, a wholly-owned Wynn subsidiary that focuses on interactive gaming and sports wagering.

The deals allow Wynn Resorts to conduct mobile sports wagering throughout Indiana and Colorado, where Full House runs its Rising Star and Bronco Billy’s hotel-casinos, respectively. A press release from Full House did not disclose the terms of the deal.

“Wynn Resorts is renowned for its unparalleled focus on guest service,” Daniel Lee, Full House president and CEO, said in the release. “We are thrilled to see them bring their unique vision to the online space, beginning with the residents of — and many visitors to — Indiana and Colorado.”

Representatives from Full House and Wynn did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

Market access

Partnerships like this have been popping up frequently since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in May 2018, giving all 50 states the ability to legalize sports betting.

These deals are all about market access, according to Brendan Bussmann, a partner at Global Market Advisors. He said these types of partnerships can help operators access customers in other states, especially those beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar space.

“I think they (Wynn), like any other operator, are looking to leverage sports betting as another avenue to draw additional revenue and draw people to their facilities,” he said.

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming analyst Chris Grove said market access is the “trickiest piece of the sports betting puzzle” for operators, but Wynn’s new agreements mark a critical step in taking on the expanding industry.

This isn’t Wynn’s first sports betting deal. In April, the company announced a partnership with Scientific Games that focuses on the launch of digital sports betting and iGaming applications in the U.S., starting with New Jersey.

“Sports betting provides a way to establish and maintain a meaningful relationship with customers that you might have trouble engaging otherwise,” Grove said via email. “Leadership at Wynn Resorts is signaling an understanding that the online gambling vertical is likely to become a significant driver of revenue growth in the U.S. market in the decade ahead.”

So far, 13 of the 20 states that have legalized sports betting are live. Indiana legalized sports wagering in September, and Colorado voters will decide whether to give the go-ahead to sports wagering next month.

Bussmann believes the results off the off-year election will depend on voter turnout.

“It’ll just delay (sports betting), should it not pass,” he said. “I don’t see the issue of sports betting going away anytime soon.”

Sports betting strategy

Following this partnership, Full House has used all of its allowed sports wagering opportunities in Indiana and Colorado. The operator has been approved for three mobile skins — the industry term for website — for each of its casino licenses, and has already partnered with sports betting operators Smarkets and Churchill Downs in the two states.

Lee told investors in August that he expects to see positive results for the company as sports betting continues to spread across the U.S. At the company’s Silver Slipper property, located in Mississippi, sports wagering contributed $443,000 to operating income during the first half of the year from retail alone.

Grove said the financial upside from these sports betting deals is significant for Full House, which is charging roughly the same rates for state access as larger casino groups.

“They appreciate that market access is commanding a premium right now,” he said. “That’s where Full House can bring the most value and exercise the most leverage, and I think they’re executing well on that front.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Business Videos
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In a Sept. 25, 2017, file photo Boeing's Kevin McAllister listens during a news conference befo ...
737 Max costs swell as Boeing 3rd-quarter earnings drop 51%
By David Koenig The Associated Press

Boeing’s third-quarter earnings fell 51% as it added another $900 million in costs for the troubled 737 Max and deliveries of new planes tumbled from a year ago.