Funeral home shut down for failing to cremate bodies, submit death records

McDermott’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Western Avenue is seen on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Las Vegas (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas funeral home has been shut down after a finding that it was failing to cremate bodies for extended periods of time and failing to submit death records.

McDermott’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services was closed down by the Nevada State Funeral Board this month for not cremating or properly disposing of eight bodies “within a reasonable period of time,” failing to submit death records and, in one case, not initiating a death record.

In some cases, death records were not submitted for four months and bodies were kept at the funeral home for over 10 months before being cremated.

“We apologize, but, due to licensing issues, McDermott’s is, currently, unable to operate,” said McDermott’s in its Google listing, which also marks the funeral home as “permanently closed.”

All the bodies previously at McDermott’s are now at Davis Funeral Home, says the listing. McDermott’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The funeral board revoked the license of McDermott’s during the board’s quarterly meeting Wednesday and Thursday on the grounds of “unprofessional conduct,” states the filing. This was after conducting two inspections of the facility.

The first inspection was held on Nov. 28, 2023, by Dr. Wayne Fazzini, and no violations were documented.

During a follow-up on Feb. 21, 2024, Fazzini checked the refrigeration units, where he discovered the bodies of Pamala Middlebrooks, Joseph Vocatura, Debi Vince, Catherine Lane-Novak, Lonna Lonning, Teresa John, Lawrence Ponteri and Edward Elliot — all of which had not been cremated or disposed of within a reasonable time by the funeral home.

Nevada law does not state a specific amount of time that is deemed “reasonable” to keep a body before cremating or disposing of it, but the eight bodies at McDermott’s were held in refrigeration units for anywhere from two months to over 10 months after cremation was authorized.

After the second inspection, an in-depth investigation was held, where it was found that in all cases, the funeral home did not file death records within the lawful amount of time. According to Nevada law, death records must be filed with local registrar Southern Nevada Health District within 72 hours of occurrence or the funeral home receiving the body.

Additionally, in Ponteri’s case, the home failed to initiate the death record within the required 24 hours of receiving the body. The business initiated it 85 days after it received the body, according to the filing.

This is not the first violation for McDermott’s, which has complaints dating back to 2021.

A similar complaint was made against the funeral home, according to a funeral board consent decree from December, which states that it took 46 days to cremate a body.

In a 2021 complaint against McDermott’s, a family requested a “witness cremation,” but the funeral home did not return any calls and cremated the body without notifying the family. The family was Buddhist, and relatives were “heartbroken” that they could not pray over the body like they planned, according to the filing.

Another complaint from 2021 accused McDermott’s of failing to retrieve the body from where it was being held at Davis Funeral Home for 25 days after it was notified.

According to a complaint from 2023, a family member requested an ID viewing of the body before cremation, and the request was signed off by McDermott’s staff. But the funeral home did not abide by the request and cremated the body without notifying the family member, according to a funeral board filing from last year.

