Future Las Vegas art museum unveils plans for media lab

The Las Vegas Museum of Art on Wednesday unveiled plans for a new space, opening next year. It is the first major on the project since Elaine Wynn’s death in April.

The Las Vegas Museum of Art unveiled plans for a new space to open next year, the first major public moves since Elaine Wynn’s death in April.

A resolution was approved Wednesday by the Las Vegas City Council for a lease agreement between the city and LVMA, and plans for a media lab were revealed for the space. The LVMA Media Lab, at 355 Promenade Place, is anticipated to open in spring 2026, ahead of the museum’s planned opening in 2028.

“Thank you for your support in realizing Elaine’s vision for Las Vegas,” said Heather Harmon, executive director of the future museum. ”We remain committed to her legacy and to the future of our community.”

LVMA will be renting the space from the city for $1.70 per square feet, with a 10-year lease, with the option for two five-year lease extensions.

“Designed to activate Symphony Park ahead of the museum’s grand opening, the Media Lab will expand the city’s public-private partnership with LVMA and bring forward this additional community venue,” Harmon said.

The Media Lab, designed in partnership with the LVMA board and LGA Architecture, will occupy 15,536 square feet and include a large exhibition space, public programming, retail and bookstore. It will also serve as the museum’s headquarters, with office spaces planned for the space.

Inside, guests will be greeted by employees and an “immersive experience,” where visitors can see the plans for the Francis Kéré, 2022 Pritzker Architecture Prize winner, designed museum ahead of its opening — including floorplans, models, images and videos. Walking in further, there is the exhibitions, special events and public programs spaces.

The over 6,500 square feet of exhibition space will house year-round, rotating art exhibits upon opening in 2026, with art featured from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, one of LVMA’s key partners and where Wynn previously served on the board. One of the confirmed future exhibitions will be Christian Marclay’s “The Clock,” which was shown recently at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The space will also have public programs, including guided exhibition tours, gallery talks, film screenings and pop-up experiences; as well as special events like conferences, seminars, panel discussions and roundtables, as well as podcast live streams.

Educational programs for people of all ages will take place, with the opportunity for schools to visit from K-12 to university and instructor-led classes for children, youth and families. Additonally, they plan to partner with other Symphony Park landmarks such as The Smith Center, Nevada Ballet Theater and Discovery Children’s Museum.

In September, Wynn and Roger Thomas unveiled plans for LVMA to City Council, who approved entering into a partnership with the museum and the sale of 1.5 acres of land for a “less than fair market value.”

The 90,000-square-foot proposed art museum will include three exhibitions, gift shop, a cafe and an outside promenade, but no current plan for parking.

The projected cost for the construction of the museum is $150 million, and the total campaign goal of $200 million, with plans to fund via grants, gifts, sponsors and donations, according to the September City Council meeting. Prior to securing the land, organizers had already reached half of their funding goal.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.