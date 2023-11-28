Future of proposed Las Vegas golf club unclear after land sells

Six months after a grandbreaking event, no construction of the indoor golf club slated for the southwest valley ever took place.

A look at the site where the Chip Shots, a 13,000-square-foot indoor golf club, was set to open in the Grand Flamingo Centre in the southwest valley Nov. 28, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A look at the site where the Chip Shots, a 13,000-square-foot indoor golf club, was set to open in the Grand Flamingo Centre in the southwest valley. Nov. 28, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People gathered on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the site where Chip Shots, a private club featuring state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators with dinning experience, was set to be built in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rendering for Chip Shots, a private club featuring state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators with dinning experience, is displayed during a groundbreaking ceremony, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than six months ago a groundbreaking was held for an indoor golf club in the southwest Las Vegas Valley but now signs of development are nonexistent and its future is cloudy.

The roughly 1.2-acre site owned by Chip Shots — and proposed as a 13,000-square-foot indoor members-only golf club — sold in November for $1.25 million to Hukl Land Holdings LLC, Clark County records show. Chip Shots first bought the parcel for $1.1 million in March 2022.

The site in the Grand Flamingo Centre near West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway shows no signs of development and is partially surrounded by metal fences and signs warning against trespassing or dumping. At the time of the May groundbreaking, Chip Shots said the opening could happen in late 2023 or early 2024 after it was initially pushed back from its original opening date of spring 2023 because of supply chain issues. The project was slated to have state-of-the-art golf simulators.

It’s unclear if Chip Shots is still in the works under a different landowner. Project owner Keith Langlands didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Records from the Nevada Secretary of State’s office show the site’s new owner, Hukl Land Holdings, is managed by Hukl Investments, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the sale. Hukl also owns a 4-acre parcel of land in the Grand Flamingo Centre adjacent to the Chip Shots location.

Clark County records also indicate that several commercial building permits were ready to be issued for the Chip Shots project throughout 2022 but the fees associated with these permits are still due.

Chip Shots previously announced plans to open additional locations in Frisco, Texas and Scottsdale, Ariz. It’s unclear if development of these locations is moving forward.

The Facebook and Instagram accounts for Chip Shots are still active as of Tuesday, although the most recent posts were from June. There is a link to book an appointment for membership on the Chip Shots Instagram page but that link goes to a website that says no appointment times are available.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.