86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

G-7 finance chiefs issue stark warning about Facebook’s Libra

By Thomas Adamson The Associated Press
July 18, 2019 - 7:25 am
 

CHANTILLY, France — Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven rich democracies issued a stark warning on Thursday that cryptocurrencies like Facebook’s Libra should not be allowed before “serious regulatory and systemic concerns” are put in check.

France, which this year chairs the G-7 gatherings on topics ranging from the economy to security, said it is worried that what some call the “future of money” — encrypted digital currency — could spiral out of control.

France’s concluding summary from this week’s meeting said that the finance officials agreed that while cryptocurrencies could help make payments cheaper and more efficient around the world, they could also be used for money laundering and terrorism financing and could even endanger the stability of global currencies.

Host French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire likened the creation of Libra to the development of a whole new state.

“We won’t allow private states to emerge that would have the same privileges of a state but without the controls that go with it,” Le Maire told reporters after the meeting in Chantilly, near Paris.

Facebook has proposed pegging Libra to existing currencies to make it more stable than the likes of Bitcoin and useable as a way to pay for things. Governments around the world are rushing to assess how that would affect or destabilize the economy — if, for instance, the cryptocurrency decides to weigh in favor of the dollar or the euro.

The officials agreed that cryptocurrencies like Libra will have to meet “the highest standards” of financial regulation before they can be implemented.

Need for faster money transfers

The statement conceded that there is a need for faster and cheaper international money transfers, and that governments could accelerate “ongoing public and private efforts to upgrade existing payment systems.”

Some, including Germany’s Central Bank President Jens Weidmann, even expressed cautious optimism about digital currencies.

“(It) could be quite attractive for consumers if they keep to what they have promised,” Weidmann told news agency DPA.

Libra has come in for a lot of criticism this week, with U.S. lawmakers this week saying they cannot trust Facebook with a big project like Libra after recent data privacy scandals.

While the officials appeared to be largely on the same page on Libra, they diverged on other topics, such as how to tax companies that do digital business in a country but have no physical presence there.

The U.S. and France in particular are at odds on the issue after Paris said it would put a pioneering 3% tax on tech giants like Facebook and Google.

France’s tech tax, which will soon be signed into law, has provoked a strong rebuke from the White House, which said it could lead to U.S. tariffs on French imports. The French said it will be withdrawn only if a global deal is forged, a diplomatic gamble that aims to obtain leverage with the U.S.

Mnuchin onjects to tech tax

On the orders of U.S. President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin objected robustly to the plan when he met with Le Maire in Chantilly.

The talks in Chantilly, however, yielded only vague promises.

The G-7 summary said that the countries aim to sketch out the outlines of a global agreement on taxing digital business by next January, and to create an arbitration forum.

Le Maire said the French tech tax will not be withdrawn in the immediate future, and Mnuchin said Trump will continue the investigation into the French.

“The president has instructed us to start a 301 investigation,” Mnuchin said after the meeting, referring to the section of the U.S. Trade Act that allows the U.S. president to retaliate in some cases against a foreign country over trade. It’s the same provision the Trump administration used last year to probe China’s technology policies, leading to tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Le Maire said the current agreement needed to result in a final decision before France could withdraw its tax.

Yet he remained upbeat, maintaining that the process was moving “in the right direction,” and that the main goal of the G-7’s European members of France, Britain, Germany and Italy had been achieved: For the U.S. to accept language that new tax rules need developing for “highly digitalized business models.”

The G-7 finance meeting, which also includes Canada and Japan, will set the stage for a summit of the countries’ heads of state and government in August.

———

David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany, contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Caesars for sale?
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has been swept up in takeover speculation since the company’s share price tumbled last year amid disappointing earnings and concerns over a recession. Amid the decline, hedge funds scooped up shares. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn began buying shares of Caesars as early as January. Icahn acquired nearly 18 percent by mid-March. In February Icahn called on the Caesars board to study a sale as a way to boost shareholder value.
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
THE LATEST
In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo a woman dressed as a mermaid performs at the Sublue booth at C ...
CES 2020: Gadget show addressing gender diversity
By Mae Anderson The Associated Press

The CES gadget show is cracking down on its dress code, introducing more sessions focused on women and minorities and creating a new “sex tech” category after a debacle over a robotic personal massager for women.