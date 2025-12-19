Gas prices in Nevada are going (surprise!) down this holiday season

A spike in gas prices is not expected during the holiday season, with Nevada average below $3.50.

Gas prices on display at a Chevron pump on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada drivers should be seeing relief at the pump this holiday season.

The average gas price in Las Vegas is at $3.49 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. This is an almost 50 cent dip from last month’s average of $3.97.

Nevada has now dropped two places nationally, ranking No. 6 for highest price per gallon. Alaska ($3.60 per gallon) and Oregon ($3.57) now take the No. 4 and No. 5 spots. Hawaii ($4.438), California ($4.33) and Washington ($3.97) continue to rank in the top three spots nationally.

According to John Treanor, a spokesperson for AAA Mountain West Group, gas prices across the country are low due to the winter season, with the nationwide average at around $2.90 per gallon.

“Winter driving demand across the country is typically low, although we do have periods like holiday travel where we see these small bursts of demand increase,” said Treanor. “But overall, around the winter, traditionally a slower time, demand is down.”

Even with holiday travelling ramping up, Treanor does not foresee any hikes in gas prices anytime soon, citing a decrease in prices over the past month. From just last week, gas prices are 11 cents lower than last week (3.599), and one cent lower from Wednesday ($3.496).

AAA projects 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home in between Dec. 20 and ending Jan. 1. This is a 2.2 percent increase from 2024.

Another reason for lower prices is “crude oil is cheap right now,” at around $60 a barrel.

“It’s a good time to buy oil,” said Treanor. “That’s a huge part of what you’re paying for, with 60 percent being reflective of the price of a barrel of crude oil.”

With all three combined — high supply, low demand and the price of crude oil — makes for a spike in prices this December unlikely.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.