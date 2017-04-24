Gas station chain Maverik plans 4th Clark County location

Maverik opened this Phoenix store in March. The convenience store chain plans a new Las Vegas location at 5737 S. Jones Blvd., near the intersection with Russell Road. (Maverick)

Convenience store and gas station chain Maverik has plans for a fourth location in Clark County.

County commissioners recently approved permits related to a planned location at 5737 S. Jones Blvd., near the intersection with Russell Road.

The other locations for Maverik, based in Salt Lake City, are on North Moapa Valley Boulevard near the Overton post office, near the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and Sunset Road, and near the intersection of Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue.

In other activity:

— O’Reilly Auto Parts will build a new location at 3880 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near the intersection with Walnut Road. A county building permit issued April 10 shows the work on the 7,000-square-foot parts store is valued at $1.19 million.

— A building permit issued April 12 details a new jewelry store at the Palazzo. Work is valued at $579,000. The work includes new walls and doors. The store is going near where Palazzo started a $3 million remodel of escalators in the casino area, according to county records.

— A Starbucks is under construction in downtown Las Vegas, at 122 E. Clark Ave., near the intersection with Casino Center Boulevard. According to city records, the coffee chain location is expected to be 2,500 square feet. The work is valued at $600,000, according to a permit issued April 12. This new location is less than a mile from the Starbucks at the foot of the Bank of America building.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Sands Corp. owns The Palazzo.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.