Gen Z is more likely to leave Las Vegas, study shows

Gen Z has the highest likelihood of moving out of Las Vegas.

Gensler’s City Pulse 2025 study surveyed 33,000 residents across 65 cities globally, including Las Vegas, and tracked which age groups were most likely to move away or how satisfied they were with their hometown.

According to the study, 50 percent of Generation Z respondents — or those born between 1997 and 2012— said they were likely to move out of Las Vegas. Baby boomers were the least likely, at 19 percent of respondents.

In between those results, 35 percent of Generation X and 38 percent of Millennials were likely to leave Las Vegas.

Baby boomers were born between 1946 and 1964; Gen X, between 1965 and 1980; and Millenials, between 1981 and 1996.

The top priority across all age groups when moving to a new city is cost of living, level of crime and high quality health care, the study found.

“For cities that want to attract new residents, the message is clear: invest in the basics. Urban environments that prioritize safety, affordability, education, and healthcare are essential for a city’s long-term vitality and competitiveness,” said the study.

Overall, 68 percent of Las Vegans who responded to the survey said they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the city.

Nationally, the cities with the highest satisfaction rate were San Antonio, Texas; San Diego; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Globally, the top three were Shanghai, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.

