German grocery chain expanding to Las Vegas Valley

The chain has officially confirmed its plans to enter Southern Nevada, as plans are in the works to bring at least two locations to the valley.

Customers walk into an Aldi supermarket in Bensalem, Pa., March 14, 2022. Discount grocer Aldi plans to add 800 stores across the U.S. in a five-year expansion plan, including at least two locations to the Las Vegas valley, as it looks to capitalize on cost-conscious Americans feeling the pinch at grocery stores. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, photo, a customer approaches the entrance of an Aldi food market, in East Rutherford, N.J. The chain has officially confirmed its plans to enter Southern Nevada, as plans are in the works to bring at least two locations to the valley. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Site work continues for a retail center on South Rainbow Boulevard near West Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Discount grocery chain Aldi is listed as a tenant for the center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A rendering of the exterior of the proposed Aldi location in Henderson. (City of Henderson)

Aldi opens its first Arizona-area store in Goodyear, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov 5, 2020, bringing shoppers premium food at great prices. The chain could soon be bringing its first store to Nevada. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for Aldi)

The discount grocery chain Aldi announced it’s expanding to Las Vegas as part of an ambitious national growth plan.

The German-based grocery chain announced on Tuesday it would add 800 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2028 and specifically said it was coming to Las Vegas.

Aldi doesn’t have any locations open in Nevada but the chain’s expansion into the Las Vegas market isn’t a shock as it has filed plans to place at least two locations in Southern Nevada, in Henderson at the northwest corner of Marks Street and West Sunset Road and in southwest Las Vegas in a planned retail center near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and West Arby Avenue just south of the 215 Beltway.

It’s unclear if Aldi is planning to bring more than two locations to Southern Nevada. A spokesperson for Aldi said it’s “still finalizing” how many locations could come to Las Vegas and how quickly they could open.

Aldi would spend more than $9 billion to achieve its ambitious growth plan which is driven by customer demand, the company said.

“Our growth is fueled by our customers, and they are asking for more Aldi stores in their neighborhoods nationwide,” Jason Hart, the CEO of Aldi, said in a statement. “With up to 40 percent savings on groceries, new customers are inspired to try us out, and existing customers keep coming back.”

The grocery chain is known for keeping its costs down by selling mostly private-label brands and keeping employee counts down by not bagging groceries and encouraging customers to return their carts themselves by requiring a 25-cent deposit to check one out.

Aldi adding 800 stores over the next five years would give the chain more than 3,200 locations in the U.S.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.