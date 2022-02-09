74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Business

Gift card manufacturer hosting hiring event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2022 - 12:17 pm
 
Gift card manufacturer PLI is hosting a hiring event Thursday in partnership with Nevada JobCon ...
Gift card manufacturer PLI is hosting a hiring event Thursday in partnership with Nevada JobConnect to fill two types of seasonal positions. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gift card manufacturer PLI is hosting a hiring event Thursday in partnership with Nevada JobConnect to fill two types of seasonal positions.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at JobConnect’s office, located at 3405 S. Maryland Parkway. Walk-ins are welcome but applicants are encouraged to preregister at EmployNV.gov.

Once registered and logged in, job seekers can search for details on the position using the following job numbers:

— 589201: Seasonal Machine Operator, $13.50 hourly

— 589202: Seasonal Machine Operator Second Shift, $13.50 hourly with a 5 percent shift premium

The positions are expected to last through mid-March, though employees showing “exemplary performance and attendance” may be hired permanently, according to the news release.

For more information, applicants can call JobConnect at (702) 486-0129.

MOST READ
1
Police: Video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle
Police: Video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle
2
Raiders’ new special teams coach hot topic at Super Bowl
Raiders’ new special teams coach hot topic at Super Bowl
3
Las Vegas housing market kicks off 2022 with new price record
Las Vegas housing market kicks off 2022 with new price record
4
Video shows Raiders’ Hobbs pleading with trooper
Video shows Raiders’ Hobbs pleading with trooper
5
The Killers announce Strip show
The Killers announce Strip show
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tina Quigley speaks during the Clean Energy and Transportation Summit at Thomas & Mack Center i ...
LVGEA names new CEO
By / RJ

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance announced Tuesday that Tina Quigley had been named president and CEO, becaming the first female leader of the organization.

A gambler makes a sports bet at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J., Sept. 5, 2019. A record 3 ...
Super Bowl betting expected to reach record heights
By Wayne Parry Associated Press

A record 31.5 million Americans plan to bet on this year’s Super Bowl, according to estimates released Tuesday by the gambling industry’s national trade group.

 
Caesars Entertainment plans massive hiring event
By / RJ

The company announced Tuesday it would be holding a national hiring event on Feb. 24 for thousands of positions across its properties in the U.S., including hundreds of roles in Las Vegas.