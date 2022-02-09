Gift card manufacturer hosting hiring event

PLI is hosting a hiring event Thursday in partnership with Nevada JobConnect to fill two types of seasonal positions for machine operators.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at JobConnect’s office, located at 3405 S. Maryland Parkway. Walk-ins are welcome but applicants are encouraged to preregister at EmployNV.gov.

Once registered and logged in, job seekers can search for details on the position using the following job numbers:

— 589201: Seasonal Machine Operator, $13.50 hourly

— 589202: Seasonal Machine Operator Second Shift, $13.50 hourly with a 5 percent shift premium

The positions are expected to last through mid-March, though employees showing “exemplary performance and attendance” may be hired permanently, according to the news release.

For more information, applicants can call JobConnect at (702) 486-0129.