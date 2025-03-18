GM faces massive recall due to a dangerous issue

Some of General Motors’ cars are the subject of a massive recall due to an issue that can put drivers at risk of an accident.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 90,081 vehicles across GM brands Chevrolet and Cadillac are affected by a recall that involves their automatic gearboxes.

The now-discontinued Chevrolet Camaro muscle car represents most of the recalled vehicles, as 50,147 units from 2020 through 2022 are potentially affected.

GM’s recall also affects Cadillacs

About 27,097 mid-size Cadillac CT5 sedans and 10,602 units of the bigger Cadillac CT6 sedan through the 2019 and 2020 model years are also at risk.

Also included is the smaller Cadillac CT4, as 2,235 2020 and 2021 models are potentially affected.

According to NHTSA documents, the issue lies within the 10-speed gearbox fitted to these cars. Gearboxes are filled with transmission fluid, which, like motor oil, keeps the gears from metal-to-metal grinding to ensure a smooth ride.

GM notes that the control valve—which controls pressure—in the gearbox could wear excessively faster than expected, causing it to lose pressure over time and expose the box to internal damage. Without the right amount of pressure, drivers can feel harsh shifts behind the wheel, but the drive wheels could lock up in extreme cases.

This was the case for one 2021 Cadillac CT5 AWD owner. In September 2024, the owner reported that while driving, both front wheels locked up, causing the Caddy to shift into neutral.

The incident damaged their Caddy so much that the engine and front differential were replaced. This incident triggered an investigation by the NHTSA into the issue.

Documents from the federal agency show 115 instances of alleged lockups and one accident caused by the issue.

This isn’t GM’s first rodeo with a gearbox issue (in recent months)

This recall is similar to a previous recall involving nearly 500,000 diesel-engined Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac full-size pickups and SUVs, where excessive wear in a control valve in their gearboxes caused harsh shifting and rear wheel lockup in extreme cases.

The fix for the recall involving the affected Camaros and Cadillacs will involve a software update that can “detect excess wear approximately 10,000 miles before a wheel lock up condition could occur.”

According to the NHTSA and GM, if the software detects any excessive wear, it will send a check engine light signal to the driver and prevent the gearbox from shifting past fifth gear until it gets repaired, as shifting from higher gears carries the most risk in this case.

Owners will be notified by mail beginning on April 21.