Going to Disneyland? Here’s how to handle the cost amid inflation

Disneyland remains a staple for a quick getaway for Las Vegans. However, with increasing prices, the theme park might be too expensive for some.

Visitors take pictures in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Visitors enter Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in March 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The school year is just around the corner and families are looking to do a last minute trip to visit the “happiest place on earth” — Disneyland — but rising costs might make the park inaccessible to some.

Time is running out for Las Vegas residents to make a last-minute get away with school starting on Aug. 8 for the Clark County School District. However, Disneyland remains a quick and easy way to get out of the house due to it’s close proximity

Here is what it will cost to travel to Disneyland Resort for a three-day visit for a family of four.

Base cost

One Park Per Day Tickets: $1,320 in total/$330 per ticket: To get the most bang-for-your-buck a One Park Per Day ticket will cost the least for out-of-state travellers. This is the lowest costing ticket which allows visitors to enter and stay in either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure for the whole day with no park hopping.

Important note: People looking to travel into the parks must make a reservation for their preferred dates, so make sure to check availability before booking the tickets.

Two-night stay at a Disneyland Resort Hotel: Average cost $1,439: The Disneyland Resort has three luxury hotels to choose from — Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disneyland Hotel — however they will run travellers a pretty penny. The cost of a two-night stay will add an extra $1,439.49 on average to the cost of tickets.

Individually, the Paradise Pier Hotel will cost $952 for a stay, Disneyland Hotel costs $1,304 and Grand California costs $2,062.

Gas: $115.38 round trip: Once Nevadans cross the state line, California gas prices will not be kind on their tank.

The average cost of gas in California is $5.66 for a gallon of regular and the average gas mileage for a light duty car is round 26 miles per gallon, according to the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy.

A drive to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. is around 265 miles, rounding out to about 10.2 gallons for a trip there — approximately 20.4 gallons in total.

Parking: $70/$35 per night: Hotel guests are not exempt from parking fees and all Disneyland Resort hotels charge a $35 per night fee at the least. Oversized vehicles pay an extra $5 fee per night and valet is $50 per night.

Grand Total: $2,944.38 for a three day trip

Add-Ons

The Walt Disney Company is notorious for adding extra expenses to “enhance” visitors Disney experience. These extra costs allow guests to unlock new experiences at the parks, but with a hefty price tag.

Park Hopper: Extra $60 per ticket: The Park Hopper tickets are a Disneyland Resort staple for many, but it’ll cost visitors an extra $60. The Park Hopper tickets allow guests to travel between both parks throughout the day.

Important note: Disney has implemented a new rule that restricts guests from travelling between parks before 1 p.m. Guests must choose the parks they wish to enter first and remain there until 1 p.m. — after, travel between parks is free flowing.

Disney Genie+ Service: Extra $20 per ticket: Say goodbye to FastPass. Disney Genie+ Service has replaced the paper tickets for a new paperless FastPass experience with an extra fee.

The Disney Genie+ Service costs an extra $20 per ticket per day to allow guests to book “Lightning Lanes” — nee FastPasses — to skip the line and enter rides faster. Guests can book a Lighting Lanes for every ride once per day.

Money-saving tips

It is hard to avoid the price of tickets to the Disneyland Resort, there are plenty of other money saving tips when booking a trip.

Stay off Disneyland Resort property: The cost of Disneyland Resort hotels can double the price of travellers stay and oftentimes cost more than the tickets themselves. To avoid this, the best option is to stay off property. Surrounding hotels cost around $200 per night, as opposed to Disneyland Resort hotels which can cost up to $800 per night.

The Disneyland Resort website has 57 certified “Good Neighbor Hotels” around the property. Booking a package with a Good Neighbor Hotel can slash prices nearly in half, with the average stay at approximately $1,700.

Oftentimes, surrounding hotels offer free services like breakfast, parking and shuttles to the park everyday to avoid a long walk.

Book with a third party booking service: Popular third party booking services like hotels.com or Expedia offer discounts or free nights when booking. Services like Get Away Today allows customers to book their hotel, buy tickets and any add-ons through the website.

With third-party booking services, customers can filter based off their needs — free parking, free breakfast, shuttle to the parks, hotel prices, etc. — to ensure they are getting the best deal for their trip.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com or via Twitter @EmersonDrewes.