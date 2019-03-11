Gold producers Barrick, Newmont agree to merge Nevada assets

A close-up of the chest patch of a worker at Barrick's Ruby Hill Mine, outside Eureka. Barrick Gold is dropping its takeover bid for Newmont Mining, as the gold companies instead form a joint venture to combine their Nevada mining operations. (Douglas C. Pizac/AP, File)

A gold pour at Barrick Gold Corp. Pipeline refinery, located about 70 miles southwest of Elko. Barrick Gold is dropping its takeover bid for Newmont Mining, as the gold companies instead form a joint venture to combine their Nevada mining operations. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s two largest gold producers have agreed to merge their local assets to create the world’s single-largest operation of the precious metal.

Barrick Gold Corp. will own 61.5 percent of the combined gold operation in northern Nevada while Newmont Mining Corp. will own 38.5 percent, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The joint venture — some 20 years in the making — will produce more than 4 million ounces of gold annually. As part of Monday’s agreement, Barrick has agreed to withdraw its unsolicited proposal to fully merge with Newmont.

“This is the best way to realize the enormous potential of the Nevada goldfields’ unequaled mineral endowment, and to maximize the returns from our operations there,’’ Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in the statement.

The companies estimate the joint venture in northern Nevada will generate $500 million in synergies over the first five years of operation and $5 billion over 20 years.

Barrick and Newmont have been developing the gold assets in northern Nevada separately for decades and previous negotiations to create a joint venture to develop those assets failed.

Barrick last month made a hostile offer to merge with Newmont to create the world’s largest gold producer. Barrick and Newmont both have extensive gold operations around the world.

