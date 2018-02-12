Business

Golden Entertainment opens two new PT’s Golden taverns

By Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2018 - 12:12 pm
 

Golden Entertainment has opened two new PT’s Gold taverns, raising the company’s neighborhood tavern count to 59 in Nevada.

One PT’s Gold opened in Henderson near the intersection of Green Valley Ranch and Horizon Ridge parkways, according to a statement Monday. An outdoor patio at the tavern will open in spring.

On Saturday, the other new location opened near the intersection of Maule Avenue and Fort Apache Road.

The two taverns combined will hire about 50 people. The company’s brands include PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Co., Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

