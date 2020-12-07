Golden Knights’ Bill Foley gets closer to gaming industry with $9B deal

The owner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights is making moves in the gaming industry, albeit indirectly.

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley's company, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, will merge with online payments processing firm Paysafe Group Holdings Ltd. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The owner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights is making moves in the gaming industry, albeit indirectly.

Bill Foley’s blank check company, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is set to merge with online payments processing firm Paysafe Group Holdings Ltd., which has many clients in the gaming industry. The transaction values the company at roughly $9 billion.

Foley, the founder and chairman of Foley Trasimene, said the global payments platform has “significant long-term potential.”

“Paysafe delivers a unique value proposition in large and high-growth markets, such as gaming and e-commerce, enabling the company to generate strong organic revenue growth and margin expansion,” Foley said in a Monday statement.

Potential in the iGaming space

The London-based specialized payments platform went private after accepting a nearly $4 billion offer from private equity firms Blackstone Group Inc. and CVC Capital Partners Ltd. in 2017. The company offers digital wallets — which are popular among online casino customers — and allows companies to accept online payments.

Once the merger is complete, Paysafe will become a publicly-traded company under the name “Paysafe Limited” and plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSFE. CEO Philip McHugh will continue his current role in the combined company, and Foley is set to become chairman of its board of directors.

McHugh said the merger will allow Paysafe to accelerate its growth opportunities, especially in fact-growing sectors like iGaming. According to a third quarter report from the American Gaming Association, iGaming generated $435 million in the quarter, up 234 percent from the same period the year prior.

“Today, more than ever, businesses and consumers need to connect and seamlessly transact via digital commerce,” McHugh said in the statement. “This is what Paysafe does best through our industry-leading payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions.”

The age of SPACs

While 2020 has been a challenging year for many companies, it’s shaping up to be a pivotal moment for special purpose acquisition companies — SPACs — like Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II.

SPACs are companies with no commercial operations; they’re formed solely to raise money through an initial public offering to acquire an existing, operating company. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, for instance, had been targeting business in financial technology or information and business services.

The operating companies get to undergo a faster IPO process by merging with a SPAC, while the founders behind the blank check company get a stake in the newly acquired company. Major companies like Virgin Galactic and DraftKings have gone public through SPACs within the last two years.

Monday’s acquisition is Foley’s latest blank check merger. Earlier this year, a Foley-led SPAC acquired Des Moines-based insurance company Fidelity and Guaranty Life for $1.84 billion. Another SPAC, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., went public earlier this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.