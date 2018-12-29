YEAR OF THE KNIGHTS
Bars, merchandise still getting Golden Knights bump as hockey season progresses

December 28, 2018 - 5:57 pm
 

During the Golden Knights’ first season, the team racked up wins one after another, steamrolling opponents on their way to the Stanley Cup Final.

inline-smallSeveriano del Castillo Galvan and Wes Rand

And off the ice, business was booming.

Knights merchandise was a hot commodity during the regular season, and sales accelerated in the playoffs. Across the valley, locals bought Knights shirts and jerseys, slapped bumper stickers on their cars and gathered for watch parties as the team pushed deeper into the postseason. The team’s playoff tickets were among the most expensive, if not the priciest, on the resale market in the NHL.

The Knights aren’t as dominant on the ice this season, but there is still plenty of excitement for desert hockey.

Right around when the playoffs started this past spring, online retailer Fanatics said the Knights led the NHL in merchandise sales through its network. This season, the team’s sales volume is up 20 percent from the same period last year, Fanatics spokesman Brandon Williams said recently.

inline-regBrian Baker, left, Anna Sommers and Debbie Ikirt talk Golden Knights gear on April 18, 2018, at The Arsenal. Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

‘It’s not the same’

The atmosphere at Buffalo Wild Wings at Montecito Crossing, a northwest valley strip mall, transformed into something new during the playoffs.

“It was extremely loud and fun, and there was a sea of Knights jerseys in here,” said David Mousaw, assistant general manager. “I’ve done this 20 years, and those were some of the most fun shifts I’ve worked.”

The eatery saw a substantial jump in revenue during the playoffs, he said, declining to give more information. Back in mid-November, Mousaw said overall sales volume increased compared to the last season, but the number of people coming to watch the games has dwindled.

At one point that month the Knights were among the worst in the NHL.

“It’s not the same volume of crowds,” Mousaw said in November. “If they’re having a rough night, a lot of Knights fans are gone by the second period.”

Now that the Knights’ performance has improved, Mousaw said crowds are sticking around until the end, fueling themselves with more food and drink orders.

As of Thursday, the Knights were in the top half of the league.

“(The Knights) have had a couple close games, they’ve had a couple overtime games,” he said. “People stay for that.”

At the southwest valley location of sports bar Born and Raised, smaller crowds have also turned out to watch Knights games compared with the same time last year, general manager Ben Burkhalter said.

According to Burkhalter, Las Vegas residents can be fair-weather fans toward local teams. But he also believes the Golden Knights have given the city a chance to learn how to be a supportive fan base.

“Hockey’s still trying to find its niche in the desert,” he said. “It’s still trying to figure out the fans. It’s building and it’s growing.”

inline-regFaustino Solis tries on his Golden Knights western conference championship shirt at the Arsenal retail store on May 20, 2018. The shirts, all 150 of them, were sold out in the first half hour. Rachel Aston / Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

‘Just as consistent’

Hockey crowds are by no means shrinking everywhere. Jimmy Wadhams, vice president of tavern operations for Golden Entertainment, said the company’s PT’s locations across the valley have seen bigger Knights crowds this year.

“The sport is just as consistent as last year, if not better,” he said. “We’re seeing more support for the Golden Knights. … It’s a product of the success of last season.”

At Hop Nuts Brewing in the Las Vegas Arts District, all four TVs tune into the Golden Knights on game days. Owner Kevin Holder said he usually sees a crowd of 15 to 30 people come in for every game, and his brewery serves a Belgian golden strong ale dubbed The Golden Knight.

Holder said customer volume has been substantial, but crowds in November and December didn’t compare to those during the playoffs, which often had twice as many fans crammed inside.

“When a team’s not doing well, you get less viewers,” Holder said. “That first season was just amazing. … In the second year, it’s hard to create that buzz.”

inline-regGolden Knights fans file in to buy merchandise from The Arsenal on May 21, 2018. Madelyn Reese / Las Vegas Review-Journal

‘The best ever’

Among the many signs of playoff fervor this past spring: Fans waited in lines 100 people deep to get into the retail shop at City National Arena, the team’s practice rink. The day after the Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Cup Final, the store sold nearly 1,000 Western Conference champion shirts and about 1,000 Western Conference champion hats – by noon.

At sports-apparel chain Lids, which boasts more than 1,000 locations, the Knights’ playoff sales volume was “by far the best ever” among NHL teams, Bob Durda, Lids’ vice president of buying and merchandising, said before the championship round.

“It’s crazy the amount of headwear we’re going through right now,” he said at the time.

Matt Nyman, owner of the USA Hockey Store at Fashion Show mall, said recently that his Knights merchandise sales showed signs of improvement from September through November this year. But overall, they were down 20 percent from the same period in 2017, he estimated.

Durda said recently that when the Knights “got off to a slow start, we were a little concerned.” But the team’s apparel still posted sales gains “week after week,” he added.

“Now that they’re playing well, and going into holiday season, it’s been even better,” he said.

Brian Killingsworth, the Knights’ chief marketing officer, said recently that different leagues and teams have called to learn about the first-year retail bonanza.

The focus this season, he said, is the “lifestyle brand.”

Examples include adult onesies, luggage, bicycle shirts and leopard pattern faux-fur jackets with matching purses for sale at The Arsenal store at City National Arena.

inline-regGolden Knights fans browse through merchandise at The Arsenal on May 10, 2018. Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ticket craze

Tickets are still highly coveted. StubHub, a dominant resale ticketing site, announced in September that the Knights were the NHL’s “most in-demand team” on its site for the second year in a row.

According to Forbes magazine, the Knights rank among the top teams in the NHL for season-ticket holders, with more than 14,000; average single-game ticket price, $160; and season-ticket waiting list, at 6,000-plus.

Ticket broker Ken Solky, owner of LasVegasTickets.com, said the Knights enjoy a “fantastic combination” of hometown fans and visitors who “make a trip out of it.”

During hockey season, according to Solky, the Knights are the hottest attraction in town.

“It’s not even close,” he said.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter. Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

Golden Knights Videos
2018: The Golden Year
The Golden Knights started off the year strong by making it to the Stanley Cup Finals and held many community to be closer with the fans.
Golden Knight Lee Orchard Discusses Career
Golden Knight Lee Orchard discusses his career and what he loves most about being part of an NHL team in Las Vegas.
Ryan Reaves visits tavern to launch his beer brand
Ryan Reaves visits the Parkway Tavern to sign autographs for fans and get reactions about his new beer called training day.
Golden Edge: Knights get back in the win column at home
After losing two games in overtime on the road, the Vegas Golden Knights returned home to score a victory over the Colorado Avalanche. David Schoen and Ben Gotz analyze the team's 2-1 victory in their final home game of 2018.
Fleury, Pirri and Stastny recap Golden Knights win over Avalanche
After their 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche, Marc-Andre Fleury, Brandon Pirri and Paul Stastny recap the team's performance.
Gallant says Golden Knights were recharged after 3 days off
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the team's win over the Colorado Avalanche and says the time off helped the team perform better.
Golden Knights Suffer Second Consecutive Overtime Loss
The Golden Knights fell to the Kings 4-3 in overtime and will enter the holiday break on a two-game losing streak. Golden Edge reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz discuss the loss.
Golden Knights Discuss Overtime Loss to Kings
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, defenseman Nate Schmidt and head coach Gerard Gallant discuss the 4-3 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings ahead of the holiday break.
Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley Talks About First Season
Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley talks about the Knights phenomenal first season of the NHL and how they hope to continue the momentum this season.
Golden Knights Fall To Canadiens In Overtime
Golden Knights lose to the Canadiens 4-3 in overtime. Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen, Adam Hill and Ben Gotz go over the Knights loss and how Marc-Andre Fleury was upset after the game about a potential high sticking call.
Golden Knights React To Overtime Loss Against Canadiens
Golden Knights react to their 4-3 overtime loss against the Montreal Canadiens.
Golden Knights Santa Surprises Kids with Gifts
Santa (Ryan Reaves) and his helpful elf (Will Carrier) surprised a lucky group of kids with Golden Knights swag and tickets to a game.
Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley Visits Review Journal Studios
Golden Knights owner Bill Foley made some time to tour the Las Vegas Review Journal Studios and sat down with Adam Hill and Ben Gotz for a podcast segment, as well as Ed Graney for an in-studio interview.
Golden Edge: Knights rally to beat the Islanders
Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen of the Review-Journal recap the Golden Knights win over the Islanders in their return to the T-Mobile Arena from a 4-game road trip.
Golden Knights coach proud of team's effort
Gerard Gallant says he's proud of the way the team rallied to beat the New York Islanders 4-2.
Golden Knights players on their 4-2 win over the Islanders
Following their 4-2 win, Vegas Golden Knights players recap their win and discuss their come from behind win over the New York Islanders.
Las Vegas Ready for 2019 NYE Fireworks Show
The city of Las Vegas is ready to celebrate "America's Party" with a new and improved fireworks show that will pay tribute to the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant previews Islanders game
Gallant discussed William Carrier’s hot streak, shuffling his lines and more.
Golden Edge Mailbag - December 19, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill go over all your burning VGK questions.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights are Shut Out in Columbus
The Las Vegas Golden Knights were shut out by the Blue Jackets and Max Pacioretty leaves the game early. David Schoen reports from Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.
Gallant on injuries
Gerard Gallant talks about injuries affecting the Golden Knights. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant says Subban was outstanding in loss
Gerard Gallant talks about Malcolm Subban's outstanding play in the Golden Knights' 1-0 loss to Columbus. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Beat The Rangers 4-3 - Golden Edge
Vegas Golden Knights win against the New York Rangers 4-3 in overtime. Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the the teams win.
Gallant NY 4
Gallant NY 3
Gallant NY 2
Gallant NY 1
Golden Knights Fall to Devils 5-4 in OT
The Golden Knights surrendered a 3-0 lead as the New Jersey Devils comeback to win 5-4. David Schoen discusses the game.
Gallant NJ 3
Gallant NJ 2
Gallant NJ 1
Golden Knights center Paul Stastny on rejoining the lineup
Golden Knights center Paul Stastny on rejoining the lineup. David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Golden Knights center Paul Stastny discusses his injury
Golden Knights center Paul Stastny discusses his injury. David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Knights center Paul Stastny discusses his return to the ice
Knights center Paul Stastny discusses his return to the ice. David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Golden Knights Outshine Stars 4-2
The Golden Knights take down the Dallas Stars for their 8th win in their last 10 games. David Schoen discusses the victory.
Golden Knights prepare for road trip after 4-2 win over Stars
Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant and team players talk about carrying the momentum off their 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars into their 4-game road trip.
Golden Knights Suffer Heavy Loss To Kings - Golden Edge
Vegas Golden Knights lose to the Los Angeles Kings 5-1. Review-Journal sports writer Adam Hill goes over the Knights loss.
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant On Loss To Kings
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to media about the Knights 5-1 loss to the Kings.
Golden Knights on their 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks
Players from the Vegas Golden Knights reflect on their third period surge and what else led them to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Deryk Engelland at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was a new experience for Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland on Wednesday night. He said he was looking forward to spending time with family and going for a skate, as well as lighting the Christmas tree for fans.
Golden Edge: Ryan Reaves will face no further penalty for hit
The Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves will not be suspended following a hit on the Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson on Tuesday night. David Schoen and Adam Hill report from team practice at City National Arena.
Vegas Golden Knights Christmas Display
In the Las Vegas Valley, the chances of getting a white Christmas are slim. But this year, you can have a “Knight” Christmas. A Henderson resident has a Christmas lights display that is synchronized to the entrance music for the Golden Knights. GG Misa’s Knights light show is played every 30 minutes from 5 to 10 nightly. His light show consists of two songs: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and the entrance music, “Le Castle Vania,” from the movie “John Wick.” The display is located at 730 Bollons Island St. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Reivew-Journal)
Golden Knights Avenge Final Loss, Top Caps 5-3 - Golden Edge
The Golden Knights rally to defeat the Washington Capitals in a rematch of last year's Stanley Cup Final. David Schoen and Adam Hill discuss the win and Ryan Reaves big hit on Tom Wilson.
Golden Knights, Schmidt on their emotional win over the Capitals
The Vegas Golden Knights talk about their emotional victory and playing physical against their 2018 Stanley Cup opponent, the Washington Capitals.
Golden Knights head coach happy with team's effort in win over Capitals
Vegas Golden Knights' head coach Gerard Gallant says he was happy with the team's effort in their 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals, the 2018 Stanley Cup winners.
Golden Knights License Plate Sales
Twenty-Five year Las Vegas resident, Bernard Turner, loves the Golden Knights and couldn’t wait to get the team-inspired specialty license plate on his new vehicle. Over 11,000 of the plates have been ordered since becoming available in October, according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.
Reaves faceoffs 3
Reaves faceoffs 2
Reaves faceoffs 1
Gallant pre Vancouver
Gallant on Toronto loss
Gallant on Pacioretty
Gallant on how season has gone
Pacioretty on possible return
Gallant and Marchessault on Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant and Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault comment on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault on Perron
VGS themed games from AGS at G2E Global Gaming Expo
A Golden Knights-themed slot machine was on display Tuesday at the G2E Global Gaming Expo as AGS showed two products that came out of a 3-year contract with the Knights. A video roulette game featuring a Knights helmet and an enormous slot machine were on the floor along with Knights cheerleaders, the Drumbots and Chance, the Knights' mascot. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights talk after practice
Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin in the locker room on Wed. October 3, 2018.
Vegas Golden Knights show support at blood drive
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team showed up for a community blood drive on the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting, Oct. 1, 2018. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
News
Las Vegas NYE Restrictions and Enhanced Security
If you are planning to celebrate New Year's Eve on the Las Vegas Strip or Fremont Street, be aware that you are not allowed to bring backpacks, coolers, strollers or glass. There will also be an increase in security to ensure safe celebrations across town.
Henderson couple adds another school to their generosity
Bob and Sandy Ellis of Henderson, who donate to several Clark County School District schools, have added Matt Kelly Elementary in Las Vegas to their list of schools where every student gets new shoes, socks and a toy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jeffrey Martin Added To Nevada's Black Book
Martin was one of four men convicted of theft and cheating at gambling in 2016 in Clark County District Court and sentenced to prison. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously Thursday to include Martin in the black book.
Raiders Stadium Timelapse
Construction on the new Raiders stadium continues in Las Vegas.
Buffalo Wild Wings security video
Security footage from a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in southwest Las Vegas captured a driver who repeatedly crashed into a vehicle in a failed attempt to squeeze into a tight parking spot.
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Navigating the new I-515 southbound to 215 Beltway ramp configuration
After opening at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, the new Interstate 515 southbound to the 215 Beltway westbound freeway ramp configuration caused confusion amongst motorist. Here’s how to navigate the new ramp. (Mick Akers/ Las Vegas Review-Journal).
A record breaking donation of nearly $9 million to Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada
A record breaking donation of property valued at nearly $9 million was made to the Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada by the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal. @bizutesfaye
Kerry Clasby thanks the community for support after California fire damage
Intuitive Forager Kerry Clasby talks about the lessons of accepting help as she has gone through the Woolsey Fire disaster, in which she lost many of her belongings. About 100 people were on hand for an event that raised about $7,000.
Multi-agency DUI Strike Team focused solely on arresting impaired drivers
The newly formed DUI Strike Team made up of Las Vegas police officers and Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have hit the streets looking for impaired drivers. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christmas Tree Inspection
Nevada Division of Forestry employees search for illegally harvested Christmas trees in local lots during the holidays. (Michael Scott Davidson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead in a suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas
The crash was reported just before 4:10 a.m. at Washington and Eastern avenues.
Vegas Homeless Remembered
Las Vegas vigil remembers 179 homeless people who died over the past year in Clark County. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A look inside Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory
Tesla's Gigafactory east of Reno produces the batteries that fuel the company's electric cars. Production has created more than 7,000 jobs, and the campus that includes one of the largest buildings in the world is expected to triple in size by the time it is completed. Tesla Vice President Chris Lister leads a tour of the facility. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garnet Interchange Ribbon Cutting
The Nevada Department of Transportation celebrated the completion of the $63 million I-15-US 93 Garnet Interchange project. The project includes a modified diverging diamond interchange and a 5-mile widening of US 93.
State Foresters Hunt for Record Trees
Urban foresters from the Nevada Division of Forestry hunt for record setting trees.
Rick Davidson directs NFR satellite feed
Rick Davidson directs the Wrangler NFR's live satellite feed from a production trailer outside the Thomas & Mack Center. (Patrick Everson)
Scott Boras, Bryce Harper's agent, speaks to media at baseball's winter meetings
Baseball agent Scott Boras updates media on the contract negotiations of his client Bryce Harper during baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 12, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Achievement School District
The achievement district faced strong opposition from traditional schools back in its beginnings in 2016. But with schools like Nevada Rise and Nevada Prep, it's slowly and steadily growing. Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fresno State QB on record-breaking receiver
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion talks record-setting receiver KeeSean Johnson. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The annual 'Shop with a Cop' event at Target
This year’s "Shop with a Cop" event gave about 40 children the chance to shop at Target alongside a North Las Vegas Police officers. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bizutesfaye
Melvin Dummar dead at 74
Melvin Dummar has died at 74. Dummar was famous for claiming to have saved Howard Hughes in a Nevada desert in 1967. Dummar claimed to have been left $156 million in Hughes’ will. The will mysteriously appeared after Hughes’ death in 1976. It was dismissed as a fake two years later. Dummar never saw a dime of the billionaire's fortune. Dummar died Saturday in Nye County.
Officer-involved shooting in Nye County
The Nye County Sheriff's Office gives information about a shooting in Pahrump on Thursday night after a man began firing shots outside of his home. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Law Enforcement Active Shooter Training Exercise
Multiple Las Vegas Valley law enforcement agencies held an active shooter drill at the Department of Public Safety’s Parole and Probation office on December 6, 2018. Officials set up the training exercise to include multiple active shooters, a barricaded suspect and multiple casualties. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Public memorial service for Jerry Herbst
Archiving effort hits milestone at Clark County Museum
The Clark County Museum catalogs the final item from the bulk of Route 91 Harvest festival artifacts. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Hall talks about his memories of Dec. 7, 1941
U.S. Army Corps Edward Hall, a 95-year-old survivor of Pearl Harbor talks about his memories of that horrific day. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Final Route 91 Harvest festival remembrance objects catalogued at Clark County Museum
The last of the more than 17,000 items left at the makeshift memorial near the Las Vegas sign after the Oct. 1 shootings have been catalogued at the Clark County Museum in Las Vegas. The final item was a black-and-white bumper sticker bearing "#VEGASSTRONG. An additional 200 items currently on display at the museum will be catalogued when the exhibit comes down. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dozier execution timeline
Scott Dozier was set to be executed July 11, 2018, at the Ely State Prison. Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez delayed the execution.
Business
Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s New Testing Grounds
Caesars is using about 44,000 square feet inside The Linq Hotel to experiment with technology to attract younger audiences. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices continue to rise
Las Vegas house prices are rising Southern Nevada prices were up 12.8 percent year-over-year in October. Nationally, home prices were up 5.5 percent year-over-year . Buyers are pulling back. Around 7,000 Las Vegas houses were on the market without offers at the end of November, up 54 percent year-over-year. Las Vegas home prices have been rising at one of the fastest rates in the country
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye @bizutesfaye
Wynn Resorts vs. Resorts World
Wynn Resorts files a trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuit against Resorts World Las Vegas over the architectural look and color of the building under construction.
Postal Service Faces Record Package Volume This Holiday Season
Gene Barton discusses the Las Vegas Postal Service mail processing facility's operations during the holiday season. (Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jim Murren on MGM 25th anniversary
MGM CEO Jim Murren addressing 784 employees of MGM Grand that have worked since the property opened 25 years ago. Murren spoke Friday morning at the new MGM Grand convention center.
Rainbow Real Estate
On Rainbow Boulevard at Cheyenne Avenue, a strip mall and the apartment complex next door reflect the state of things in commercial real estate. The strip mall, Cheyenne Commons, was foreclosed on last year and has plenty of tenants but also several vacancies. The neighboring apartment complex, The Grove, has soared in value. It sold for $34.5 million in November, after trading for $19.5 million just two years ago.
New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
The Mansion at MGM boasts hidden luxury
The Mansion at MGM, a hotel within a hotel, features 29 luxury villas for invited guests only. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Goodwill of Southern Nevada
Under CEO John Helderman, Goodwill of Southern Nevada has expanded its services including the new home of Goodwill’s Veteran Integration Program. Free job services are paid for by revenues generated by Goodwill's retail stores. In 2017, the sale of donated goods allowed Goodwill of Southern Nevada to train more than 17,000 job seekers. More than 2,500 of those found local jobs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little bat company on verge of MLB deal
Larry Thein, part owner and one of only three employees of the Tat2 Bat Company of Davenport, Iowa, made the company's first bat in a hog barn. He spoke of the humble origins during a trade show at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nev., on Dec. 12, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Texas Roadhouse opens in North Las Vegas
Texas Roadhouse has opened at on Craig Road at Bruce Street in North Las Vegas as part of an emerging "restaurant row." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Parade Lights Up Downtown Summerlin
Holiday parade lights up Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 22.
Nevada's solar industry on the rebound
In 2015, the Nevada Public Utilities Commission voted in favor of a new tariff structure that reduced net energy metering buyback rates and increased fix fees for residential solar customers.
Apartment complexes selling fast in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ apartment vacancy rate is among the smallest in the country, and rents are climbing faster than the national average. (LVRJ)
Aristocrat Opens $45M Campus In Summerlin
Aristocrat Technologies Chairman Ian Blackburne discusses the company's growth. (LVRJ)
Sunrise Hospital celebrates 60 years
Sunrise Hospital opened its doors to patients on Dec. 15, 1958. Employees of more than 35 years celebrated at a luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Jessie Bekker/ Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Maya Cinemas to open soon in North Las Vegas
Moctesuma Esparza, CEO of Maya Cinemas, talks about the newest location in North Las Vegas, set to open Jan. 10. The aim of the theatre chain is to serve latino-centric, underserved communities.
Holiday shopping and returns make this the busiest time of year for UPS
The UPS Las Vegas South facility is the company's busiest pre-load operation in the country, and it's even busier this time of year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times
The mall, attached to Primm Valley Resort, opened in 1998. Back then, it was a “textbook, perfect outlet-center location." But now, Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times. Las Vegas Boulevard has endless shopping spots. And there are other outlet malls that don’t require a hefty drive to the state line. Its mortgage-holder foreclosed on the mall in late September.
Miltary auction at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Humvees, ammo cans, construction equipment, field gear and more is on the auction block Friday and Saturday at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. About 10,000 items in all are for sale in what GovPlanet bills as the largest auction of its kind.
Las Vegas residents discuss avoiding holiday scams
Las Vegas residents discuss their donation habits and how they avoid giving money to scam charities during the holiday season. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory ahead of economic impact expectations
The Tesla Gigafactory’s economic impact on Nevada has exceeded projections, bringing in more than 7,000 jobs. In 2014, Nevada agreed to give the automotive and energy company $1.3 billion in tax abatements. In return, Tesla promised to meet certain requirements in areas like employment and capital investment. As of June, Tesla has brought in a total of $6.05 billion in capital investment, surpassing the $4.95 billion projection. The original contract gave the company until 2024 to make $3.5 billion in capital investments in Nevada. Derek Armstrong, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
Land sales near the Las Vegas Raiders stadium
Land around the Las Vegas stadium site has been selling for high prices. A few months before the stadium’s groundbreaking, Global Trust Group acquired a 2.5-acre parcel just north of the stadium site. The property sold for $7.25 million, or $2.9 million an acre. Osprey Real Estate Capital and Huntington Hotel Group acquired a 2-acre industrial site just west of the stadium site in late November. The property sold for $6.5 million, or $3.15 million per acre. That's roughly 12 times the average price of land in the valley this year as tracked by Colliers International.
T-Mobile Tech Experience Truck parks in Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena
The Tech Experience Truck is a state-of-the-art showroom on wheels, with demonstrations that put connected drones, smart cities, augmented/virtual reality and smart tracking. The exhibit shows new wireless technology – including 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents to keep them from teetering off into homelessness. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
Crowds camp out for Chick-fil-A opening
Dozens of customers camped out 24 hours ahead of the 6 a.m. Thursday opening of the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd.
Cheapest listings for sale in Las Vegas
Listed for $39,990, 585 S. Royal Crest Circle, Unit #9 is one of the cheapest homes currently listed for sale in Las Vegas. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Terry Miller discusses Convention Center
Project Manager Terry Miller explains the phases of Convention Center construction.
