Golden Knights fans go for faves, not deals, on Black Friday

Shoppers are turning out in the Las Vegas Valley for Black Friday deals.

Black Friday shoppers line up at the Arsenal at City National Arena, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

At The Arsenal at City National Arena at Downtown Summerlin, the purchase line grew to about 25 minutes on Black Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Black Friday shoppers take a break at the North Premium Outlet in downtown Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A line forms outside the Apple store at the Fashion Show mall early on Black Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was starting to get busy at Kate Spade at Premium Outlets North in downtown Las Vegas on Black Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. By 10 a.m. they expect to form lines to get in. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Long lines, no deals at The Arsenal at City National Arena, 10:30 a.m.

People were buying all kinds of Golden Knights paraphernalia Friday morning, with the line to purchase about 25 minutes long.

Holiday shopping at The Arsenal pic.twitter.com/VgglkOuI5t — Dennis Rudner (@Vegasrabbi) November 23, 2018

No discounts or deals were being offered, but many shoppers said they came on Black Friday because they had the day off.

Maco Benvenuti, co-founder and chief marketing and strategy officer at Duetto, came to buy decorations for his office. Duetto is a team sponsor.

“We have a themed conference room where we have a jersey and today was a good day to get a more more things to decorate it,” he said.

Shoppers waiting to get into the store were allowed in two or three at a time as people left to keep the space “shoppable,” a spokeswoman said.

Outside the Arsenal, a DJ played music.

— Rick Velotta

Long hours at the Outlet Mall, 7:20 a.m.

First stop in the Black Friday Shopping Tour is the North Premium Outlet Mall in downtown Las Vegas. Not shoulder-to-shoulder as one might expect, but remember, these guys have been open since 9 a.m., Thursday — 37 straight hours!

— Rick Velotta

After the Thanksgiving rush, getting ready for Black Friday

Late into Thanksgiving night, it appeared many Las Vegans preferred getting some shut-eye and recharging for what awaited on Black Friday.

After the initial run on Black Friday specials, long lines vanished at some stores once day turned into night and the calendar turned over to the real Black Friday. Many stores stayed open past midnight before closing for a few hours to prepare for the real Black Friday.

Maybe shoppers are waiting for Small Business Saturday or CyberMonday.

