Golf course in Summerlin sells for $50M

A physician and a real estate broker teamed up to acquire a golf course in a luxury enclave of Las Vegas.

Red Rock Country Club is seen on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A golf course in Summerlin has been sold for $50 million.

Dr. Jaswinder Grover, a Las Vegas spine specialist, confirmed that he partnered with commercial real estate broker Mike Mixer to purchase the golf course in Las Vegas’ wealthy Red Rock Country Club enclave.

The $50 million sale, by Los Angeles investors, closed last month, property records show.

Grover, who has ownership stakes in other golf courses in Southern Nevada, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the country club is a “wonderful property.”

Lined with luxury homes, the golf course is located off Desert Foothills Drive just south of Charleston Boulevard in the Summerlin master-planned community.

“Our efforts will be focused on preservation, maintenance, and enhancement of the golf experience,” Grover wrote in an email. “We do recognize the important role these courses play in the fabric of our communities and we are committed to ensuring that they remain valuable recreational and social assets.”

Mixer, chairman of Colliers International’s Las Vegas office, said that he and Keith Cubba, national director of Colliers’ golf course brokerage and advisory services, brokered the Red Rock Country Club transaction.

Mixer confirmed the purchase price and indicated the ownership group will be the same one that owns the Siena golf course off Town Center Drive just south of Flamingo Road.

According to property records and business-entity filings, Mixer and Grover own the Siena course, which was purchased last year for $17 million.

Grover also partnered with Las Vegas land investor Khusrow “K” Roohani to acquire the long-shuttered Silverstone golf course at a Clark County treasurer’s trustee auction in May, Roohani has said.

The rundown golf course, in the upper northwest valley, sold for the minimum bid of nearly $2.8 million.

