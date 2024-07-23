Golf course southwest of Las Vegas has closed

An employee of the golf course confirmed the closure and sale of the club.

Primm Valley Golf Course has closed and reports are it has also been sold.

An employee with the club confirmed the closure and sale in an email response to the Las Vegas Review-Journal but did not provide additional details.

The course is close to the Mojave National Preserve and Clark Mountain within Nipton, California, and is about a 45-minute drive from the Las Vegas Valley. Multiple online golfing websites have the course first opening in 1998.

A note on the homepage of the course’s website says “Primm Valley Golf Club is closed for the foreseeable future. Please check back for updates.”

According to the club’s website, it is home to two 18-hole courses that were designed by golf architect Tom Fazio, and the club also has a 22-acre practice facility with a driving range and practice putting greens.

The future of Primm remains a question mark as the area’s mall is currently vacant; however, Primm still has its three big hotels with casinos — Buffalo Bill’s, Whiskey Pete’s and the Primm Valley Resort and Casino — all of which are managed by Affinity Gaming.

In April, Bear’s Best Las Vegas golf course in The Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin sold for $30.5 million.

The property sits on over 200-plus acres just west of the 215 Beltway in Summerlin South, and includes golf great Jack Nicklaus’ favorite holes on the course.

The buyer is Mulligan Holdings LLC, which is headquartered in Las Vegas, but has California-based businessman Andrew Pascal listed as a manager. Pascal is the co-founder and CEO of PlayStudios, an online gaming and gambling app and website.

A representative for Mulligan Holdings confirmed they are not the buyers of the Primm course.

