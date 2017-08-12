Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada files for bankruptcy

People come and go from the the Goodwill Centennial Retail Store, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Interim Goodwill of Southern Nevada CEO John Helderman speaks to staff at a reopening event for the Goodwill store located at 9230 South Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A Goodwill donation is made at the Goodwill Centennial Retail Store, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Interim Goodwill of Southern Nevada CEO John Helderman at a reopening event for the Goodwill store located at 9230 South Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Items for sale at the Goodwill store located at 9230 South Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Staff, dignitaries, and invited guest cut the ribbon at a reopening event for the Goodwill store located at 9230 South Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada Inc. on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a statement, the nonprofit said the “the recent expansion, the retail downturn, and increased operating costs to run our retail stores all have led us to make the difficult decision to file for Chapter 11 reorganization.”

Goodwill said it retained the services of Larson and Zirzow LLC to develop a plan and facilitate reorganization.

Goodwill said in its statement that the nonprofit has “made important changes in leadership by adding Interim CEO John Helderman in May 2017 and new Chief Financial Officer, Beattie Dustin March 2017 to add a fresh perspective and drive necessary change.”

The organization also said it has instituted operational and financial changes designed to make the organization more efficient and reduce operating costs.

“While these efforts have begun to provide some relief, we believe reorganization is required to address our obligations and implement a long-term business plan that will make our organization viable long-term,” it said in the statement.

“Higher operating costs, increased debt, and the slumping retail industry have led us to the tough choice to file Chapter 11. With the support of Goodwill’s board of directors, we are moving forward with plans to voluntarily file for reorganization and implement a plan to strengthen our financial situation, streamline our operation, improve our retail business, and grow our mission,” Helderman said in the statement.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada accepts the community’s gifts in the form of donated goods and transforms them into revenue through stores. It use store revenues to fund its charitable mission, which is to provide free job training and placement services to unemployed Southern Nevadans

“Over the last five years, we strategically expanded our donated goods retail business,” it said in the statement. “In the fall of 2016, our stores began to experience a decline in sales corresponding with the nationwide retail downturn.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.