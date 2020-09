Participants will learn about working at Goodwill and opportunities available with the company.

Katie Silber sorts donated clothing at Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Boulevard Mall, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Goodwill of Southern Nevada will hold a virtual job fair session at 4 p.m. Thursday via Zoom, according to its website.

To register for the event, go to goodwill.vegas or call the Goodwill Career Center at 702-214-2025.